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لقمان
١٠
١٠:٣١
خلق السماوات بغير عمد ترونها والقى في الارض رواسي ان تميد بكم وبث فيها من كل دابة وانزلنا من السماء ماء فانبتنا فيها من كل زوج كريم ١٠
خَلَقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ بِغَيْرِ عَمَدٍۢ تَرَوْنَهَا ۖ وَأَلْقَىٰ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ رَوَٰسِىَ أَن تَمِيدَ بِكُمْ وَبَثَّ فِيهَا مِن كُلِّ دَآبَّةٍۢ ۚ وَأَنزَلْنَا مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ مَآءًۭ فَأَنۢبَتْنَا فِيهَا مِن كُلِّ زَوْجٍۢ كَرِيمٍ ١٠
خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
بِغَيۡرِ
عَمَدٖ
تَرَوۡنَهَاۖ
وَأَلۡقَىٰ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
رَوَٰسِيَ
أَن
تَمِيدَ
بِكُمۡ
وَبَثَّ
فِيهَا
مِن
كُلِّ
دَآبَّةٖۚ
وَأَنزَلۡنَا
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَأَنۢبَتۡنَا
فِيهَا
مِن
كُلِّ
زَوۡجٖ
كَرِيمٍ
١٠
خلق الله السموات، ورفعها بغير عمد كما تشاهدونها، وألقى في الأرض جبالا ثابتة؛ لئلا تضطرب وتتحرك فتفسد حياتكم، ونشر في الأرض مختلف أنواع الدواب، وأنزلنا من السحاب مطرًا، فأنبتنا به من الأرض من كل زوج بهيج نافع حسن المنظر.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
R. Ebied
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٦:٧، ٧:١٤، ١٠٧:٢١، ١:٣١-٣، ١٠:٣١، ٧:١، ٦:٣٩
Surat Al Fatiha unlocks the keys to understanding the Quran’s main messages. It is known in various hadiths as the ‘Mother of the Quran’, the ‘healer’, the ‘7 oft repeated verses’, the ‘greatest surah in the Quran’ and a ‘light’. It is a form of prayer (supplication) to Allah where we ask and we are answered by His Grace.
Surat Al-Fatiha establishes our relationship with Allah and outlines the three main components of love, hope, and fear or re...
عرض المزيد
١٢
٢
Munther El-Alami
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٠:٣١-١١
Creation is a sufficient proof of The Creator.
Allah ﷻ says about the skies, earth, mountains, stability, animals, rain, and vegetation that all of this is His creation. Then challenges the disbelievers to put forth the creation of anything else.
What struck me is that people struggle with theoretical Atheist arguments - sometimes for years. I remember in college it was impressed upon us that you had to be smart to be a true atheist; you had t...
عرض المزيد
١٢
٢
Aaisha Shahany
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٩٩:٦، ٢٠:٣١، ٧:٣٢، ٣:٩٥-٤، ١٠:٣١-١١
Almighty Allah has all the power and authority to make this life on earth as he wills. There's no one to challenge or question HIM if HE had made this life on earth miserable. But HE -the most loving, created this earth, its resources and this life itself in such a way that they are so much dear to us that no one loves to die and leave this world .
Even those who are stricken by the greatest of trials would love to live more if the tests were...
عرض المزيد
٧
٢
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية