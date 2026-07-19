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لقمان
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الم ١
الٓمٓ ١
الٓمٓ
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(الم)
سبق الكلام على الحروف المقطَّعة في أول سورة البقرة.
تفاسير
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فوائد
تدبرات
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Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
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تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٦:٧، ٧:١٤، ١٠٧:٢١، ١:٣١-٣، ١٠:٣١، ٧:١، ٦:٣٩
Surat Al Fatiha unlocks the keys to understanding the Quran’s main messages. It is known in various hadiths as the ‘Mother of the Quran’, the ‘healer’, the ‘7 oft repeated verses’, the ‘greatest surah in the Quran’ and a ‘light’. It is a form of prayer (supplication) to Allah where we ask and we are answered by His Grace.
Surat Al-Fatiha establishes our relationship with Allah and outlines the three main components of love, hope, and fear or re...
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