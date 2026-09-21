Commentary In the opening statement of verse 51, it was said: إِنَّا لَنَنصُرُ رُسُلَنَا وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا فِي الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا (Surely, We do help Our messengers and those who believe in the worldly life, 40:51). This verse carries the promise of Allah Ta’ ala that He would keep helping His messengers and believers, both in the present world and in the Hereafter. It is obvious that this help is intended to be against adversaries and enemies. That it so happened in the case of most prophets (علیہم السلام) ، peace be on them all, is clear enough. But, there were prophets (علیہم السلام) such as, Sayyidna Yahya, Zakariyya and Shu'aib (علیہم السلام) ، who were either martyred by enemies or had to abandon their home country and migrate to some other place - as was the case with Sayyidna Ibrahim علیہ السلام and the last of the prophets, Sayyidna Muhammad al-Mustafa ﷺ . There may be some doubt about that. Ibn Kathir has, with reference to Ibn Jarir, answered this possible doubt by saying that, in this verse, نُصرَت (nusrah: help) means: اِنتِصار (intisar: victory) or subduing of the enemy in retaliation - whether it happens at their hands while they are alive, or after their death. This meaning applies to all prophets and believers without any exception. History bears witness as to how those who killed their prophets (علیہم السلام) were later on subjected to terrible punishments and the disgrace that followed. Upon those who killed Sayyidna Yahya, Zakariyya and Shu'aib (علیہم السلام) ، their enemies were set who showed no mercy while disgracing and killing them. As for Namrud (Nimrod), terrible was the punishment that overtook him. And Allah Ta’ ala set the power of Byzantine against the enemies of Sayyidna 'Isa (علیہ السلام) that defeated and disgraced them. And to him Allah Ta’ ala will give ascendancy over his enemies close to the last day of al-Qiyamah. As for the enemies of the Holy Prophet ﷺ ، Allah Ta’ ala had them stand subdued at the hands of Muslims themselves. Their arrogant chiefs were killed. Some were taken prisoners. The rest were rounded up at the time of the conquest of Makkah, but the Holy Prophet ﷺ let them have their freedom. His message spread all over. The faith prevailed. The state of Islam stood established on the entire Arabian Peninsula within the lifetime of the Holy Prophet ﷺ . In the later part of verse 51, it was said: يَوْمَ يَقُومُ الْأَشْهَادُ (as well as on the day in which witnesses will stand [ to give their testimony ]. It means the day of Qiyamah (Doomsday). Once they are there, Divine help for prophets and believers will show itself specially.