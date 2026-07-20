تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
اختر اللغة
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
فاطر
٤٣
٤٣:٣٥
استكبارا في الارض ومكر السيي ولا يحيق المكر السيي الا باهله فهل ينظرون الا سنت الاولين فلن تجد لسنت الله تبديلا ولن تجد لسنت الله تحويلا ٤٣
ٱسْتِكْبَارًۭا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَمَكْرَ ٱلسَّيِّئِ ۚ وَلَا يَحِيقُ ٱلْمَكْرُ ٱلسَّيِّئُ إِلَّا بِأَهْلِهِۦ ۚ فَهَلْ يَنظُرُونَ إِلَّا سُنَّتَ ٱلْأَوَّلِينَ ۚ فَلَن تَجِدَ لِسُنَّتِ ٱللَّهِ تَبْدِيلًۭا ۖ وَلَن تَجِدَ لِسُنَّتِ ٱللَّهِ تَحْوِيلًا ٤٣
ٱسۡتِكۡبَارٗا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَمَكۡرَ
ٱلسَّيِّيِٕۚ
وَلَا
يَحِيقُ
ٱلۡمَكۡرُ
ٱلسَّيِّئُ
إِلَّا
بِأَهۡلِهِۦۚ
فَهَلۡ
يَنظُرُونَ
إِلَّا
سُنَّتَ
ٱلۡأَوَّلِينَۚ
فَلَن
تَجِدَ
لِسُنَّتِ
ٱللَّهِ
تَبۡدِيلٗاۖ
وَلَن
تَجِدَ
لِسُنَّتِ
ٱللَّهِ
تَحۡوِيلًا
٤٣
ليس إقسامهم لقَصْد حسن وطلبًا للحق، وإنما هو استكبار في الأرض على الخلق، يريدون به المكر السيِّئ والخداع والباطل، ولا يحيق المكر السيِّئ إلا بأهله، فهل ينتظر المستكبرون الماكرون إلا العذاب الذي نزل بأمثالهم الذين سبقوهم، فلن تجد لطريقة الله تبديلا ولا تحويلا فلا يستطيع أحد أن يُبَدِّل، ولا أن يُحَوِّل العذاب عن نفسه أو غيره.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٤٣:٣٥
(استكبارًا): أَي: عُتُوًّا عنِ الإيمانِ، (ومكر السيِّئ): أَي: مكر العملِ السيّئ؛ وهو الكُفر وخَدعُ الضُّعَفَاءِ، وَصَدُّهُم عنِ الإيمانِ؛ ليكثر أَتباعهم. القرطبي:17/396.
السؤال: ما حقيقة مكرهم السيِّئ الذي أوقعهم في العقوبة لنحذر منه؟
فإذا لم يأمن أفراد الإنسان بعضهم بعضًا؛ تنكَّر بعضهم لبعض، وتبادروا الإِضرار والإِهلاك؛ ليفوز كل واحد بكيد الآخر قبل أن يَقع فيه؛ فيفضي ذلك إلى فساد كبير في العالم، والله لا يحب الفساد. ابن عاشور:22/335.
السؤال: ما...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Talha Majeed
تابع
قبل ١٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٨:٣٣، ٢٣:٤٨، ٤٣:٣٥، ٦٢:٣٣، ٨٥:٤٠
During the recitation of the Quran in Taraweeh a single phrase kept catching my attention, "سُنَّةَ ٱللَّهِ",, the Way of Allah.
I decided to do some research to see how Allah uses this phrase across the Quran and in what context.
I found this phrase mentioned directly 5 times, however there could be some I missed.
What I noticed when reading the context and tafsirs of these verses was that this phrase is always used against the disbelievers,...
عرض المزيد
٧
٠
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٤٣:٣٥
Tadabbur has taught me to pause from the seen world and to take a dive into the unseen, the unseen realities of previous nations destroyed for rejecting their messengers and the truth presented to them at the hands of noble prophets.
Reading the stories of ʿĀd, Thamūd, and others, we learn how these nations, despite their material success, were completely morally bankrupt. The recurring theme of messengers being sent to different communities thr...
عرض المزيد
٢٤
١
amna
تابع
قبل ٣ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤٣:٣٥
This ayat really caught my eye as I was reciting this morning, especially given what's happening in Palestine.
The Isreali state has for 65 years inflicted harm, pain, and injustice on Palestinians for decades - as a result of their arrogance on the land and evil plotting. Their evil plotting is however back firing on them given the social media war (as one example) where the truth is being told authentically, representing the oppressed voices/n...
عرض المزيد
٦
٣
Sherene Mansor
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤٣:٣٥
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 21:
'Evil plotting only backfires on those who plot' (35:43)
My mind immediately went to some evil that was uncovered in the country I am in and how the evil plotters were caught and brought to justice. Throughout the Quran, Allah lists all the evil plotters and their destruction. Thats sunnatullah, what Allah does.
How liberating it is to have this mindset. That Allah Has our backs. I do not have to worry or to overly conce...
عرض المزيد
٤
٦
DrHaleema Anwar
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤٣:٣٥
Truth and good always dominates. Reflecting on this ayah, I realized how the plot of Faroh was 'backfired' on him. Slaughtering innocent babies so that no one could flip his dominion actually got him destroyed for his disobedience. The faroh was killing babies and in the larger scheme of plans Allah saved a baby eventually leading to the drowning of the Faroh.
People might to wrong to us,this does not mean that we respond in the same manner. We,...
عرض المزيد
٤
١
Abbas R.
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤٣:٣٥
The phrase 'Evil plotting only backfires on those who plot' implies:
1) Don't stress out if you are in a position of responsibility and someone wants to undermine you. You can just focus on your tasks.
2) If the 'evil plotting' did not backfire, then this is a sign that you and I have to check ourselves. Although it could backfires in the unseen and we have no knowledge of this. In this case, we have to rely on the words of Allah and check ourse...
عرض المزيد
١
٢
ماريا مرزوقي
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤٣:٣٥، ٣٠:٨
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 21: 'Evil plotting only backfires on those who plot' (35:43)
As one who loves planning, I have always been intrigued with Quran Surah 8 ayah 30 - I used to tell myself, as I look at my work calendar when the day begins at 8.30 AM in the morning, that '8.30' also means there is a greater planner than me, and that I better be truthful in my planning and not plot anything that can cause harm to the people around me. Those in the ...
عرض المزيد
٨
٢
Wardah Abd Rahman
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤٣:٣٥
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 21:
'Evil plotting only backfires on those who plot' (35:43)
This ayah is a reminder to the nafs that evil plan only deprives you. Someone may feel that s/he can get away with her/his sins but s/he can’t feel in peace so long as s/he doesn’t fix it & repent. I have a feeling that the pure fitrah embedded in human makes one feel whether it is the right or wrong thing to do. Allah is the Most Just.
#QuranicMaxims
٣
٣
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤٣:٣٥
How confident are you in the law of gravity , that what goes up on earth must come down? It is a law of the universe created by Allah SWT, though he doesnt mention it in the Quran nor on the tongue of his messenger. And in addition, we find Allah caused the law to be broken by sending the Prophet SAW in israa wal mi3raj through the universe, and in addition to the fact Angels and Jinn dont seem to abide by the law the way we do. However the prom...
عرض المزيد
١
٠
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية