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فاطر
٣٧
٣٧:٣٥
وهم يصطرخون فيها ربنا اخرجنا نعمل صالحا غير الذي كنا نعمل اولم نعمركم ما يتذكر فيه من تذكر وجاءكم النذير فذوقوا فما للظالمين من نصير ٣٧
وَهُمْ يَصْطَرِخُونَ فِيهَا رَبَّنَآ أَخْرِجْنَا نَعْمَلْ صَـٰلِحًا غَيْرَ ٱلَّذِى كُنَّا نَعْمَلُ ۚ أَوَلَمْ نُعَمِّرْكُم مَّا يَتَذَكَّرُ فِيهِ مَن تَذَكَّرَ وَجَآءَكُمُ ٱلنَّذِيرُ ۖ فَذُوقُوا۟ فَمَا لِلظَّـٰلِمِينَ مِن نَّصِيرٍ ٣٧
وَهُمۡ
يَصۡطَرِخُونَ
فِيهَا
رَبَّنَآ
أَخۡرِجۡنَا
نَعۡمَلۡ
صَٰلِحًا
غَيۡرَ
ٱلَّذِي
كُنَّا
نَعۡمَلُۚ
أَوَلَمۡ
نُعَمِّرۡكُم
مَّا
يَتَذَكَّرُ
فِيهِ
مَن
تَذَكَّرَ
وَجَآءَكُمُ
ٱلنَّذِيرُۖ
فَذُوقُواْ
فَمَا
لِلظَّٰلِمِينَ
مِن
نَّصِيرٍ
٣٧
وهؤلاء الكفار يَصْرُخون من شدة العذاب في نار جهنم مستغيثين:
ربنا أخرجنا من نار جهنم، وردَّنا إلى الدنيا نعمل صالحًا غير الذي كنا نعمله في حياتنا الدنيا، فنؤمن بدل الكفر،
فيقول لهم:
أو لم نُمْهلكم في الحياة قَدْرًا وافيًا من العُمُر، يتعظ فيه من اتعظ، وجاءكم النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم، ومع ذلك لم تتذكروا ولم تتعظوا؟ فذوقوا عذاب جهنم، فليس للكافرين من ناصر ينصرهم من عذاب الله.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٧:٣٥
قال ابن عباس: "نقل: لا إله إلا الله"... أي: نؤمن بدل الكفر، ونطيع بدل المعصية، ونمتثل أمر الرسل. القرطبي:17/388.
السؤال: ما العمل الصالح الذي يتمناه أهل النار بعد دخولهم فيها؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=35_37
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
slave of Allah
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٣٧:٣٥
Suppose a serial killer kills 1000 people, and you kill him once. How do you seek revenge for the 999 other people?
Atheists are often touched by the uncertainty of whether this world is real, a simulation, an experimental science project, or a form of hell itself. Let’s leave that out of the question. Hell has to exist.
Looking at the above scenario, people might then imply that’s why they educate and cure the mental defectiveness of these cr...
عرض المزيد
١
٠
Bilal Arshad
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤٥:١٠، ٨٠:٢٣، ٣٧:٣٥
This post correlates with my reflection on the negative effects of wasting time. It was previously discussed that TV is one contraption which many of us spend countless of hours watching. Also, social media falls into this category of self-indulgence. This type of entertainment imprisons you from reaching your full potential. Do you disagree? It has become a habitual routine, whereby people have become dependent on their phones and other forms of...
عرض المزيد
٦
٢
Emma Turahman
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٧:٣٥، ١٤:٧٥-١٥
Not one chance but an indefinite amount of chances. Allah's mercy encompasses all. The most wretched is the one who turns away. Everything I need to be successful is right there. Right within grasp. If I choose to be a loser it'd be my loss.
Al Mujeeb Allah is the Ever Responsive
Al Samee Allah is All Hearing
Al Basit Allah is the One who continually provides and blesses.
Al Hadee The One who Guides
At Tawab the One who Accepts Repentance
Ar...
عرض المزيد
٧
٢
A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٧:٣٥
I wanted to fast today, but I woke up well past dawn, wondering how I slept through my alarm. It threw off my whole day and I was very unproductive because I was not in the correct frame of mind.
This evening, the alarm I had set last night went off. It was then that I realized I had mistakenly set the alarm for PM instead of AM. My lack of mindfulness when setting the alarm caused me to be regretful the following day.
I remembered this ayat -
...
عرض المزيد
٤
١
Ibrahim Zeini
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٦٥:١٨-٧٠، ٨٢:١٨، ٧٨:١٨، ٢٦:٦-٣٢، ٣٧:٣٥-٣٩
A lot of people ask how can we have free will and freedom of choice if Allah has all knowledge and he knows what we are going to do?
Wa lilahi al mathalol a'laa
And to Allah is the greatest of examples.
Looking at Chapter 18: Al-Kahf, Verses: 65 — 70, 78, 82:
Why did Musa not act differently if Khidr told him the end result? How did Khidr know what the outcome of his interaction with Musa was going to be? Of course, the simple answer to this is ...
عرض المزيد
٢٤
٢
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٨:٣٥-٣٨، ٨:٩٨
Some random reflections on these set of ayat from tafsir Al sa3di that stood out to me:
1. You cannot attain fear of Allah except by knowledge and that is understood by the restrictive nature of the verse in surah Fatir, and then surah Bayinnah clarifies the pleasure of Allah and his paradise is those who fear Him so no muslim can afford to not know Allah, His deen his final message properly even if he takes the route of dawah, giving charity, ...
عرض المزيد
٤
١
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
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