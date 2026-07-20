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فاطر
٣٢
٣٢:٣٥
ثم اورثنا الكتاب الذين اصطفينا من عبادنا فمنهم ظالم لنفسه ومنهم مقتصد ومنهم سابق بالخيرات باذن الله ذالك هو الفضل الكبير ٣٢
ثُمَّ أَوْرَثْنَا ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱصْطَفَيْنَا مِنْ عِبَادِنَا ۖ فَمِنْهُمْ ظَالِمٌۭ لِّنَفْسِهِۦ وَمِنْهُم مُّقْتَصِدٌۭ وَمِنْهُمْ سَابِقٌۢ بِٱلْخَيْرَٰتِ بِإِذْنِ ٱللَّهِ ۚ ذَٰلِكَ هُوَ ٱلْفَضْلُ ٱلْكَبِيرُ ٣٢
ثُمَّ
أَوۡرَثۡنَا
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱصۡطَفَيۡنَا
مِنۡ
عِبَادِنَاۖ
فَمِنۡهُمۡ
ظَالِمٞ
لِّنَفۡسِهِۦ
وَمِنۡهُم
مُّقۡتَصِدٞ
وَمِنۡهُمۡ
سَابِقُۢ
بِٱلۡخَيۡرَٰتِ
بِإِذۡنِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
هُوَ
ٱلۡفَضۡلُ
ٱلۡكَبِيرُ
٣٢
ثم أعطينا -بعد هلاك الأمم-
القرآن مَن اخترناهم من أمة محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم:
فمنهم ظالم لنفسه بفعل بعض المعاصي، ومنهم مقتصد، وهو المؤدي للواجبات المجتنب للمحرمات، ومنهم سابق بالخيرات بإذن الله، أي مسارع مجتهد في الأعمال الصالحة، فَرْضِها ونفلها، ذلك الإعطاء للكتاب واصطفاء هذه الأمة هو الفضل الكبير.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٢:٣٥
قال عمر وابن مسعود وابن عباس وكعب وعائشة وأكثر المفسرين: هذه الأصناف الثلاثة في أمة محمد -صلى الله عليه وسلم-؛ فالظالم لنفسه: العاصي، والسابق: التقي، والمقتصد: بينهما. ابن جزي:2/217.
السؤال: إلى أي امّة ينتمي الأصناف الثلاثة المذكورون في الآية؟ مع بيان المراد بصفاتهم.
وقوله: (بإذن الله) راجع إلى السابق بالخيرات؛ لئلَّا يغتر بعمله، بل ما سبق إلى الخيرات إلا بتوفيق الله تعالى ومعونته، فينبغي له أن يشتغل بشكر الله تعالى على ما أنعم به عليه. السعدي:...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Rehma Khan
تابع
قبل ٣١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٦١:٢٣، ٣٢:٣٥
Be the First One
In a flight, there are different levels — economy, business class, and first class.
The journey is the same, but the levels are different.
Similarly, on the Day of Judgment, people will stand in different levels despite sharing the same journey.
And the highest, the VIP will be سابقون (the forerunners) — those who rush towards good.
“It is they who race to do good deeds, always taking the lead.” (23:61)
They don’t wait for ap...
عرض المزيد
٨
٠
Syaari Ab Rahman
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١١:٣، ٣٢:٣٥
JUZ 22
RACE TO THE FINISHING LINE
Allah SWT Describes 3 different groups of people based on their interaction with the Quran
1. Those who do not practice the teachings of the Quran
2.Those who strive to practice Quranic teachings but often get distracted and lose their focus in leading a life based on the Quran.
3.Those who race and compete in goodness whilst making the Quran their guide and reference for every aspect of their lives.
As Ramadha...
عرض المزيد
٣
٠
Asma Tariq
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٧٨:٢٢، ٧٥:٢٢، ٢٩:٥٧، ٣٢:٣٥
﷽
In Surah Hajj ayah 75
ٱللَّهُ يَصْطَفِى مِنَ ٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةِ رُسُلًۭا وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ سَمِيعٌۢ بَصِيرٌۭ
'Allah selects messengers from both angels and people, for Allah is truly All-Hearing, All-Seeing.'
The word يَصْطَفِى is used here for 'selection'. It means a choice which is completely clear , Pure , serene , happiness , refine. There are no external factors affecting the choice. Means that Allah selected His messengers a...
عرض المزيد
٧
٠
sabah firdous
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٢:٣٥
Some of them wrong themselves, some follow a middle course, and some are foremost in good deeds by Allah’s Will. That is ˹truly˺ the greatest bounty. (32)
١
٠
Munther El-Alami
تابع
قبل ٧ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٢:٣٥
Subhanallah, Allah is truly The Just & The Merciful - He ﷻ speaks so highly about the ummah of Muhammad ﷺ (may Allah makes us from them) - He refers to us as 'those who have been selected from among Our servants'.
We are bequeathed this Qur'an as inheritance from our beloved messenger ﷺ. Allah ﷻ then informs us that this inheritance will be either a source of great regret, a means of keeping us at status quo, or a source of great success. Wher...
عرض المزيد
٥
٠
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٨:٣٥-٣٨، ٨:٩٨
Some random reflections on these set of ayat from tafsir Al sa3di that stood out to me:
1. You cannot attain fear of Allah except by knowledge and that is understood by the restrictive nature of the verse in surah Fatir, and then surah Bayinnah clarifies the pleasure of Allah and his paradise is those who fear Him so no muslim can afford to not know Allah, His deen his final message properly even if he takes the route of dawah, giving charity, ...
عرض المزيد
٤
١
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية