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فاطر
٢٩
٢٩:٣٥
ان الذين يتلون كتاب الله واقاموا الصلاة وانفقوا مما رزقناهم سرا وعلانية يرجون تجارة لن تبور ٢٩
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ يَتْلُونَ كِتَـٰبَ ٱللَّهِ وَأَقَامُوا۟ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَأَنفَقُوا۟ مِمَّا رَزَقْنَـٰهُمْ سِرًّۭا وَعَلَانِيَةًۭ يَرْجُونَ تِجَـٰرَةًۭ لَّن تَبُورَ ٢٩
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَتۡلُونَ
كِتَٰبَ
ٱللَّهِ
وَأَقَامُواْ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَأَنفَقُواْ
مِمَّا
رَزَقۡنَٰهُمۡ
سِرّٗا
وَعَلَانِيَةٗ
يَرۡجُونَ
تِجَٰرَةٗ
لَّن
تَبُورَ
٢٩
إن الذين يقرؤون القرآن، ويعملون به، وداوموا على الصلاة في أوقاتها، وأنفقوا مما رزقناهم من أنواع النفقات الواجبة والمستحبة سرًّا وجهرًا، هؤلاء يرجون بذلك تجارة لن تكسد ولن تهلك، ألا وهي رضا ربهم، والفوز بجزيل ثوابه؛ ليوفيهم الله تعالى ثواب أعمالهم كاملا غير منقوص، ويضاعف لهم الحسنات من فضله، إن الله غفور لسيئاتهم، شكور لحسناتهم، يثيبهم عليها الجزيل من الثواب.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٩:٣٥
في الآية ما يشمل ثواب قُرَّاء القرآن؛ فإنهم يصدق عنهم أنهم من الذين يتلون كتاب الله، ويقيمون الصلاة، ولو لم يصاحبهم التدبر في القرآن؛ فإن للتلاوة حظها من الثواب والتنوّر بأنوار كلام الله. ابن عاشور:22/297.
السؤال: هل لتالي القرآن أجرٌ ولو لم يصاحبه تدبر؟
وهذا فيه أنهم يخلصون بأعمالهم، وأنهم لا يرجون بها من المقاصد السيئة والنيات الفاسدة شيئًا. السعدي:689.
السؤال: ما المستفاد من قوله تعالى (يرجون تجارة لن تبور)؟
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UmAyoub
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٩:٣٥
{إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يَتْلُونَ كِتَابَ اللَّهِ وَأَقَامُوا الصَّلَاةَ وَأَنفَقُوا مِمَّا رَزَقْنَاهُمْ سِرًّا وَعَلَانِيَةً يَرْجُونَ تِجَارَةً لَّن تَبُورَ} [فاطر : 29]
Indeed, those who recite the Book of Allah and establish prayer and spend [in His cause] out of what We have provided them, secretly and publicly, [can] expect a profit that will never perish -
{لِيُوَفِّيَهُمْ أُجُورَهُمْ وَيَزِيدَهُم مِّن فَضْلِهِ ۚ إِنَّهُ غَفُورٌ شَكُورٌ} [فاطر...
عرض المزيد
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تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٩:٣٥-٣٠، ٨٦:٢، ١٠:٦١، ١١١:٩
THE TRADE
We are all traders in the grand marketplace of life, where every moment counts, and every decision has a consequence. A Hadith of Prophet ﷺ mentions this trade as following
كُلُّ النَّاسِ يَغْدُو فَبايِعٌ نَفْسَهُ فَمُعْتِقُها، أوْ مُوبِقُها.
'All people go out in the morning, selling their souls, either freeing them (through their virtues) or destroying them (in sin).'
(صحيح مسلم)
This profound concept is also echoed in the Quran...
عرض المزيد
١٥
٧
A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٩:٣٥-٣٠، ٢٣:٤٢، ٢١٥:٢، ١١٠:٢
Yesterday while I was doing some work around the house, my 3 year old daughter came to show me a $1 bill she found somewhere and said, 'I wanna give this dolla to poy peepo (I want to give this dollar to poor people)'. Even though it was probably my dollar bill to begin with, I wanted to give her a thousand dollars in return! It made me think:
'How much more appreciative and more generous is Allah to His slave than a mother is to her child?'
He...
عرض المزيد
٢٧
٦
A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٤:٣٥، ١٩:١٧، ٧:٣٩، ٢٩:٣٥-٣٠، ١٤٧:٤، ٢٢:٧٦
Sometimes trying to do even the basics feels like a struggle. Waking up on a cold morning to pray fajr, avoiding haram, maintaining family ties, praying Isha when you'd rather go to sleep, maintaining your modesty, etc.
But did you know that Allah is ash-Shakoor, The Appreciative?
Imam Al-Ghazali tells us that ash-Shakoor is
'The one who rewards the practice of a few pious deeds many-fold, and in response to the action of a few days, gives lim...
عرض المزيد
٢٦
٩
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٨:٣٥-٣٨، ٨:٩٨
Some random reflections on these set of ayat from tafsir Al sa3di that stood out to me:
1. You cannot attain fear of Allah except by knowledge and that is understood by the restrictive nature of the verse in surah Fatir, and then surah Bayinnah clarifies the pleasure of Allah and his paradise is those who fear Him so no muslim can afford to not know Allah, His deen his final message properly even if he takes the route of dawah, giving charity, ...
عرض المزيد
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