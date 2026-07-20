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فاطر
٢٧
٢٧:٣٥
الم تر ان الله انزل من السماء ماء فاخرجنا به ثمرات مختلفا الوانها ومن الجبال جدد بيض وحمر مختلف الوانها وغرابيب سود ٢٧
أَلَمْ تَرَ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ أَنزَلَ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ مَآءًۭ فَأَخْرَجْنَا بِهِۦ ثَمَرَٰتٍۢ مُّخْتَلِفًا أَلْوَٰنُهَا ۚ وَمِنَ ٱلْجِبَالِ جُدَدٌۢ بِيضٌۭ وَحُمْرٌۭ مُّخْتَلِفٌ أَلْوَٰنُهَا وَغَرَابِيبُ سُودٌۭ ٢٧
أَلَمۡ
تَرَ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
أَنزَلَ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَأَخۡرَجۡنَا
بِهِۦ
ثَمَرَٰتٖ
مُّخۡتَلِفًا
أَلۡوَٰنُهَاۚ
وَمِنَ
ٱلۡجِبَالِ
جُدَدُۢ
بِيضٞ
وَحُمۡرٞ
مُّخۡتَلِفٌ
أَلۡوَٰنُهَا
وَغَرَابِيبُ
سُودٞ
٢٧
ألم تر أن الله أنزل من السماء ماء، فسقينا به أشجارًا في الأرض، فأخرجنا من تلك الأشجار ثمرات مختلفًا ألوانها، منها الأحمر ومنها الأسود والأصفر وغير ذلك؟ وخَلَقْنا من الجبال طرائق بيضًا وحمرًا مختلفًا ألوانها، وخلقنا من الجبال جبالا شديدة السواد.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٧:٣٥-٢٨
يذكر تعالى خلقه للأشياء المتضادات التي أصلها واحد، ومادتها واحدة، وفيها من التفاوت والفرق ما هو مشاهد معروف؛ ليدل العباد على كمال قدرته وبديع حكمته... فتفاوتها دليل عقلي على مشيئة الله تعالى التي خصصت ما خصصت منها بلونه ووصفه، وقدرة الله تعالى حيث أوجدها كذلك، وحكمته ورحمته. السعدي:688.
السؤال: ما الصفة الإلهية المستفادة من تعدد الخلق وتشكله وتلونه؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر و...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Muniba Ansari
تابع
قبل ٤٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٧:٣٥
While I was on a long drive, I kept looking at the mountains and trying to recall any ayat that mention them. At first I remembered the verse in Surah Al-Hashr about how if the Qur’an was revealed on a mountain, it would crumble out of khashya (fear) of Allah.
Then another ayah came to mind : Surah Fatir, Ayah 27, where Allah mentions the different colours of the mountains.
As I looked around, I noticed how the mountains around me seemed to ref...
عرض المزيد
١٠
٢
Rehma Khan
تابع
قبل ٣٠ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٧:٣٥-٢٨
Imagine walking into your home one day and finding it completely decorated with flowers of different kinds. Every corner, every table, every window, carefully arranged just to show you how much your family loves and cares for you. Wouldn’t you feel seen, loved, and valued?
Similarly, Allah SWT reminds us in this ayah to look around at the flowers of different colors and shapes, the mountains with stripes of white, red, and black, the sunsets (sk...
عرض المزيد
٩
٠
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٥١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٧:٣٥-٢٨
In these verses Allah invites you to explore His miraculous sign, one which is presented in the spectacle of rainfall giving bloom to fruits of different colours. This diversity which presents itself in the agricultural landscape, doesn't just end there, the mountains are also included in this verse illustrating the various shades of white, red and raven black. This fascinaing diversity as intentionally designed by Allah continues to extend to pe...
عرض المزيد
١٢
٨
Khaleda Begum
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٧:٣٥-٢٨
Allah links colours with awe of Him. So far I understand this idea is, colours in nature can lead us to His awe.
But, why we don’t always feel the awe, although we are living in a world full of colours?
The ayah answers this question; the servant of Allah who has real knowledge can be in His awe.
Newton demonstrated that colour is a quality of light. And Quran demonstrates 'knowledge' as 'light'.
The truly beneficial knowledge enlightened the h...
عرض المزيد
٥
٠
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