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فاطر
١٢
١٢:٣٥
وما يستوي البحران هاذا عذب فرات سايغ شرابه وهاذا ملح اجاج ومن كل تاكلون لحما طريا وتستخرجون حلية تلبسونها وترى الفلك فيه مواخر لتبتغوا من فضله ولعلكم تشكرون ١٢
وَمَا يَسْتَوِى ٱلْبَحْرَانِ هَـٰذَا عَذْبٌۭ فُرَاتٌۭ سَآئِغٌۭ شَرَابُهُۥ وَهَـٰذَا مِلْحٌ أُجَاجٌۭ ۖ وَمِن كُلٍّۢ تَأْكُلُونَ لَحْمًۭا طَرِيًّۭا وَتَسْتَخْرِجُونَ حِلْيَةًۭ تَلْبَسُونَهَا ۖ وَتَرَى ٱلْفُلْكَ فِيهِ مَوَاخِرَ لِتَبْتَغُوا۟ مِن فَضْلِهِۦ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ ١٢
وَمَا
يَسۡتَوِي
ٱلۡبَحۡرَانِ
هَٰذَا
عَذۡبٞ
فُرَاتٞ
سَآئِغٞ
شَرَابُهُۥ
وَهَٰذَا
مِلۡحٌ
أُجَاجٞۖ
وَمِن
كُلّٖ
تَأۡكُلُونَ
لَحۡمٗا
طَرِيّٗا
وَتَسۡتَخۡرِجُونَ
حِلۡيَةٗ
تَلۡبَسُونَهَاۖ
وَتَرَى
ٱلۡفُلۡكَ
فِيهِ
مَوَاخِرَ
لِتَبۡتَغُواْ
مِن
فَضۡلِهِۦ
وَلَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَشۡكُرُونَ
١٢
وما يستوي البحران:
هذا عذب شديد العذوبة، سَهْلٌ مروره في الحلق يزيل العطش، وهذا ملح شديد الملوحة، ومن كل من البحرين تأكلون سمكًا طريًّا شهيَّ الطَّعم، وتستخرجون زينة هي اللؤلؤ والمَرْجان تَلْبَسونها، وترى السفن فيه شاقات المياه؛ لتبتغوا من فضله من التجارة وغيرها. وفي هذا دلالة على قدرة الله ووحدانيته; ولعلكم تشكرون لله على هذه النعم التي أنعم بها عليكم.
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Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٣١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٢:٣٥
A STORY ABOUT TWO SEAS🌊
#KidsReflect
Allah tells us in the Quran about two kinds of water: One is fresh and good to drink, and the other is salty and bitter.
Scientists tell us that most of the water on Earth is salty. There is much less fresh water.
Now imagine this:
- A man is stuck on an island.
- On one side, there is a huge sea of salty water.
- On the other side, there is a smaller sea of fresh water.
He looks at both seas.
They loo...
عرض المزيد
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Beenish Ameen
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٢:٣٥
Understanding the Word 'وَلَعَلَّكُمْ' (Wa la’allakum):
This phrase translates to 'so that you may' or 'perhaps you will.'
It suggests not only Allah's hope for us to recognize His blessings but also a gentle expectation from Him—our Creator, who showers us with uncountable favors, lovingly awaiting our gratitude.
Gratitude as an Expectation and a Gift:
The phrase 'وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ' (so that you may be grateful) holds an emotional de...
عرض المزيد
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A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٣ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٢:٣٥
This verse is very interesting. Scientists approximate that about 97.5% of the world's water is salt water and 2.5% is fresh water. There is way more salt water.
Imagine a man is deserted on an island and he has a sea of salt water on one side and a sea of fresh water on the other side and he has to choose one. He looks at them and compares them to see which is best.
From a visual standpoint, they both look the same. There are ships sailing on ...
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