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فاطر
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١٠:٣٥
من كان يريد العزة فلله العزة جميعا اليه يصعد الكلم الطيب والعمل الصالح يرفعه والذين يمكرون السييات لهم عذاب شديد ومكر اولايك هو يبور ١٠
مَن كَانَ يُرِيدُ ٱلْعِزَّةَ فَلِلَّهِ ٱلْعِزَّةُ جَمِيعًا ۚ إِلَيْهِ يَصْعَدُ ٱلْكَلِمُ ٱلطَّيِّبُ وَٱلْعَمَلُ ٱلصَّـٰلِحُ يَرْفَعُهُۥ ۚ وَٱلَّذِينَ يَمْكُرُونَ ٱلسَّيِّـَٔاتِ لَهُمْ عَذَابٌۭ شَدِيدٌۭ ۖ وَمَكْرُ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُوَ يَبُورُ ١٠
مَن
كَانَ
يُرِيدُ
ٱلۡعِزَّةَ
فَلِلَّهِ
ٱلۡعِزَّةُ
جَمِيعًاۚ
إِلَيۡهِ
يَصۡعَدُ
ٱلۡكَلِمُ
ٱلطَّيِّبُ
وَٱلۡعَمَلُ
ٱلصَّٰلِحُ
يَرۡفَعُهُۥۚ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
يَمۡكُرُونَ
ٱلسَّيِّـَٔاتِ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابٞ
شَدِيدٞۖ
وَمَكۡرُ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُوَ
يَبُورُ
١٠
من كان يطلب عزة في الدنيا أو الآخرة فليطلبها من الله، ولا تُنال إلا بطاعته، فلله العزة جميعًا، فمن اعتز بالمخلوق أذلَّه الله، ومن اعتز بالخالق أعزه الله، إليه سبحانه يصعد ذكره والعمل الصالح يرفعه. والذين يكتسبون السيئات لهم عذاب شديد، ومكر أولئك يَهْلك ويَفْسُد، ولا يفيدهم شيئًا.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Tulayhah Tafsir Translations
تابع
قبل ١٦ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٠:٣٥، ١٣٩:٤
Allah says in surah Faatir [35]:
[مَن كَانَ يُرِيدُ الْعِزَّةَ فَلِلَّهِ الْعِزَّةُ جَمِيعًا]
"Whoever desires might, then all might belongs to Allah" [10]
In his tafsir of this ayah, al-Tabari recorded:
[ حدثنا بشر قال : ثنا يزيد قال : ثنا سعيد ، عن قتادة قوله ( من كان يريد العزة فلله العزة جميعا ) يقول : فليتعزز بطاعة الله . ـ]
Qatadah said about this ayah: So seek might through obeying Allah.
[Tafsir al-Tabari 20/445]
In his tafsir of t...
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القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٠:٣٥
أي: يا من يريد العزة؛ اطلبها ممن هي بيده؛ فإن العزة بيد الله، ولا تنال إلا بطاعته. السعدي:685.
السؤال: ما الذي يفيده المسلم من معرفة أن العزة لله جميعا؟
الآية تحتمل ثلاثة معان؛ أحدها -وهو الأظهر-: من كان يريد نيل العزة فليطلبها من عند الله؛ فإن العزة كلها لله. والثاني: من كان يريد العزة بمغالبة الإسلام؛ فللَّه العزة جميعًا؛ فالمغالب له مغلوب. والثالث: من كان يريد أن يعلم لمن العزة؛ فليعلم أن العزة لله جميعًا. ابن جزي:2/212.
السؤال: بيّن الله الط...
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Ali Ali
تابع
قبل ٥ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ١٠:٣٥
Bismillah
Are you chasing the gift — or the Giver?
Most of us search for love, honor, and status.
Yet these treasures are not held by people.
They are held by Allah — Al-Wadūd, the Most Loving; Al-Muʿizz, the Giver of Honor.
And sometimes, following Him goes against every instinct.
Wearing the hijab in class.
Stepping out to pray.
Lowering your gaze.
Saying, "I can't shake hands."
The crowd says, "Blend in."
Faith says, *"Stand firm."*
...
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Kulsum Maniar
تابع
قبل ٣٠ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٠:٣٥
Quick reflection:
#respect
#honour
Working hard against all the odds, and then not getting recognised for it, feels defeating.
Angry thoughts bleed through:
*If no one sees, and no one cares, then why should I persevere? Where is my recognition? Where is my honour, where is my respect? There's no point!*
And then I see this ayah:
مَن كَانَ یُرِیدُ ٱلۡعِزَّةَ فَلِلَّهِ ٱلۡعِزَّةُ جَمِیعًا ... (35:10)
"Whoever desires hon...
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Fariha Guncha
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٠:٣٥
'Pen and words are sometimes the only companions we have to share our thoughts with.'
That’s my personal thought.
For me, words are physical entities and have life too; as soon as they are uttered or penned down, they take residence in minds, hearts, and also in the book of deeds.
It may sound weird to say this, but for writers, this is something normal. Writers are sensitive about their writing and treat every word with due respect.
While I...
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slave of Allah
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٠:٣٥
Whenever someone praises you, say ' لَا حَوْلَ وَلَا قُوَّةَ إِلَّا بِٱللَّٰهِ'
There is no power nor strength except by God (Allah) help and assistance'.
If you like to be praised in this Duniya, kindly stop it as it will subconsciously boost your ego. Here's the prophetic statement that proves it:
'Ata' ibn Abi Rabah reported that a man was praising another man in the presence of Ibn 'Umar. Ibn 'Umar began to throw dust towards his mouth. H...
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