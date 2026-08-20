Every man has to live with the consequences of his deeds, for better or for worse. This means that the man worthy of Paradise lives in a paradisical atmosphere, while the man fit only for Hell lives in a hellish atmosphere. Only those possessing the insight to appreciate intangible things, will be able to perceive this difference. Paradise would be the final and perfect manifestation of man’s ambitions, which he wants to fulfill in this world, but cannot. The price of this Paradise is a God-fearing attitude. Those who fear God in this world will be made inhabitants of the perfect world of Paradise which would be free of any shortcomings.