تفسير Ma'arif al-Qur'an: سورة الشعراء، الآية 195

Commentary Qur’ an is the name of the collection of its words and meanings نَزَلَ بِهِ الرُّوحُ الْأَمِينُ ﴿193﴾ عَلَىٰ قَلْبِكَ لِتَكُونَ مِنَ الْمُنذِرِينَ ﴿194﴾ بِلِسَانٍ عَرَبِيٍّ مُّبِينٍ ﴿195﴾ وَإِنَّهُ لَفِي زُبُرِ الْأَوَّلِينَ ﴿196﴾ It is brought by the Trusted Spirit down [ 193] to your heart, so that you become one of the warners [ 194] in plain Arabic language. [ 195] And of course, it is (mentioned) in the scriptures of the former people. [ 196] The words بِلِسَانٍ عَرَبِيٍّ مُّبِينٍ (in plain Arabic language - 195) in these verses makes it clear that Qur'an is only that which is in Arabic language. Any translation of a passage or the whole of Qur'an in any language cannot be called Qur'an. But the next sentence وَإِنَّهُ لَفِي زُبُرِ الْأَوَّلِينَ (And of course, it is [ mentioned ] in the scriptures of the former people - 196) does not seem to be in consonance with it, because the pronoun 'it' is apparently refers to the Qur'an and means that the Qur'an was also in the earlier scriptures, i.e. in Torah, Injil and Zabur. It is also well known that the earlier books, namely Torah, Injil and Zabur, were not in the Arabic language. Hence the inclusion of the meanings of Qur’ an in them is referred in this verse as ` Qur'an'. Answer to this apparent contradiction is that according to majority of the Ummah, sometimes even the subject matter of the Qur’ an is called Qur'an in a general sense, because the real purpose of a book is the subjects it deals with. The statement that earlier books also contained Qur'an is in this sense only that they included some Qur'anic subjects. This statement is also endorsed by many narrations of hadith. Sayyidna Maquil ibn Yasar ؓ has reported a Hadith in Mustadrak of Hakim that the Holy Prophet ﷺ has said that Surah Al-Baqarah was given to him from ` adh-dhikr al-'awwal', and Surah Taha, Tawasin طوسین all Surahs starting from Tasin) and Hawamim حَوَامیم (all Surahs beginning with Ha) were given from the tablets of Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) ، while Surah Al-Fatihah was given to him from under the Arsh عَرش (the great Throne). Tabarani, Hakim, Baihaqi etc. have reported on the authority of Sayyidna Abdullah ibn Masud ؓ that Surah Al-Mulk is present in Torah as well. (Al-Hadith). The Surah سَبِّحِ اسْمَ رَبِّكَ الْأَعْلَى has itself said, إِنَّ هَٰذَا لَفِي الصُّحُفِ الْأُولَىٰ صُحُفِ إِبْرَاهِيمَ وَمُوسَىٰ (87:18, 19) that is these subjects have also appeared in the books of Sayyidna Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) and Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) . The gist of all these verses and narrations is that many a subjects of the Qur'an were also covered in the earlier books as well. But it does not jean that those parts of the earlier books in which the Qur'anic subjects were covered are given the name of Qur'an. No one in the Ummah is of the opinion that those parts of the earlier books, be called Qur'an. Instead the majority of Ummah believes that Qur'an is the name not only of its wordings but also of its meanings. If someone picks up some of the Quranic words from different places and put them together to make a passage like الحمد للہ العزیز الرّحیم الَّذی لہ ملک السَّمٰوٰت و ھو رَبّ العٰلمین خالق کُلّ شیٔ وھو الْمُسْتَعَانُ , it will not be called Qur'an, despite the fact that all these words are taken from the Qur'an. Likewise, only the meanings of Qur'an, irrespective of the language they are rendered in, cannot be regarded as Qur'an. Reciting translation of Qur’ an in prayers is not allowed by consensus of Ummah The whole Ummah is unanimous on the rule that reciting the translation of the Qur'an in any other language like Urdu, Persian, English etc. is not sufficient for discharging the obligation of recitation in Sala, except in a case of extreme necessity. The jurists who are reported to have relaxed this rule have, later on, changed their view. Urdu translation of Qur’ an is not allowed to be called Urdu Qur’ an If only the translation of the Qur'an is written in any language without the Arabic text, it cannot be called the Qur'an. Some people call the Urdu translation of the Qur'an as Urdu Qur'an, or the English translation of the Qur'an as English Qur'an. It is not right and amounts to disrespect of the Holy Book. Printing, calling or trading of something in the name of Qur'an, without the Arabic text of the Qur'an, is not permitted. This subject is dealt with in detail in my treatise (تحذیر الاخوان عن تغییر رسم القرآن)