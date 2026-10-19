تفسير Tazkirul Quran: سورة الشعراء، الآية 174

The area to the south and east of the Dead Sea now appears to be deserted. But, from 2300 to 1900 B.C., it was a very flourishing area, inhabited by the people of Lot. In spite of his continuous preaching, they did not reform themselves. On the contrary, they were out to kill him. Then they were destroyed by a severe earthquake. One part of this area is buried in the Dead Sea, while the other part exists only in the shape of ruins. This event happened four thousand years ago. Lot’s wife could not rise above the traditions of her community. In spite of being the prophet’s wife, she remained loyal to her community’s religion. As a result, when God’s punishment was administered, she was killed along with the common unbelievers.