تفسير Tazkirul Quran: سورة الشعراء، الآية 163

The community in which Lot appeared, had crossed all limits in debauchery. Not being content with their wives, they had started indulging in homosexuality. Lot taught them God-worship and piety and attempted to dissuade them from indulging in evil deeds. Lot appeared in the community as a preacher whose personality was entirely free of falsehood and he never indulged in loose talk. Also, he completely abstained from raising matters of material interest. These events were enough to establish that Lot was fully serious about whatever he was saying. But as he spoke out against the behaviour of the community, they became his enemies. For Lot’s words to carry any weight, it was necessary for the people to fear God. But the people of his community had become completely devoid of this very virtue. Then, how could they pay attention to the prophet’s teachings?