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السجدة
٩
٩:٣٢
ثم سواه ونفخ فيه من روحه وجعل لكم السمع والابصار والافيدة قليلا ما تشكرون ٩
ثُمَّ سَوَّىٰهُ وَنَفَخَ فِيهِ مِن رُّوحِهِۦ ۖ وَجَعَلَ لَكُمُ ٱلسَّمْعَ وَٱلْأَبْصَـٰرَ وَٱلْأَفْـِٔدَةَ ۚ قَلِيلًۭا مَّا تَشْكُرُونَ ٩
ثُمَّ
سَوَّىٰهُ
وَنَفَخَ
فِيهِ
مِن
رُّوحِهِۦۖ
وَجَعَلَ
لَكُمُ
ٱلسَّمۡعَ
وَٱلۡأَبۡصَٰرَ
وَٱلۡأَفۡـِٔدَةَۚ
قَلِيلٗا
مَّا
تَشۡكُرُونَ
٩
ثم أتم خلق الإنسان وأبدعه، وأحسن خلقته، ونفخ فيه مِن روحه بإرسال الملك له؛ لينفخ فيه الروح، وجعل لكم -أيها الناس- نعمة السمع والأبصار يُميَّز بها بين الأصوات والألوان والذوات والأشخاص، ونعمة العقل يُميَّز بها بين الخير والشر والنافع والضار. قليلا ما تشكرون ربكم على ما أنعم به عليكم.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Abdurrehman K
تابع
قبل ١٨ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٩:٣٢، ٢٣:٦٧، ٧٨:٢٣، ٣٦:١٧، ٢٦:٤٦، ٧٨:١٦
While reflecting on these verses, something caught my attention that I can't stop thinking about. It's the way Allah Pak describes our Senses. He uses a very specific, rhythmic sequence. "Hearing" then "Sight" then heart/ intellect( Af'idah).
At first, it looks like a simple list. But the more I sit with it, the more I realize how profoundly wise Allah is. This sequence feels like a gateway of awareness, a carefully designed pathway Allah made f...
عرض المزيد
٢٣
١
hana abdulsalam
تابع
قبل ٧ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ٧:٣٢-٩
The fact that Allah (Subhanahu wa Ta'ala) created us from clay, and that to it we shall return, is among the beauties of His words. He enabled generations to come into existence from nothing more than a sticky liquid and an egg, both invisible to the naked eye. From a small clot of blood, this intricate and complex creation was formed.
Yet science calls it a mere coincidence.
Do you truly believe that a mouth that chews, a stomach that digests,...
عرض المزيد
١٥
٢
Rayaan Shafi
تابع
قبل ٤٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٨:٣٢-٩، ٧:١٤، ٦:٩٣-١١
When you're feeling sad, maybe because other people are not understanding you, you might automatically start remembering someone who has been very understanding and compassionate with you, especially in a difficult time. And that person will stay close to your heart forever.
But here in Surah Ad-Dhuha, we and the Messenger of Allah (AS) are being told who it is that we should remember the most: it is Allah SWT, the One who is closer to us than ...
عرض المزيد
٣٠
١١
Nadrah
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٨:٣٢-٩
Allah said in these verses that He made us from nothing and perfected us by giving us life (roh). Indeed, Allah is the Most Almighty.
Our creation is far from perfect. Even humans may have ‘corrected’ his so-called piece of art, there will always be flaw, malfunction and error. But, Allah had created everything that is well suited for His servants. He gave us eyes to see, an ear to listen and intellect for us to think. If we did not use it to t...
عرض المزيد
٢
٠
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية