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الصافات
٣١
٣١:٣٧
فحق علينا قول ربنا انا لذايقون ٣١
فَحَقَّ عَلَيْنَا قَوْلُ رَبِّنَآ ۖ إِنَّا لَذَآئِقُونَ ٣١
فَحَقَّ
عَلَيۡنَا
قَوۡلُ
رَبِّنَآۖ
إِنَّا
لَذَآئِقُونَ
٣١
فلزِمَنا جميعًا وعيد ربنا، إنا لذائقو العذاب، نحن وأنتم، بما قدمنا من ذنوبنا ومعاصينا في الدنيا.
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Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٣:٣٣، ٢٧:٣٧-٣٢
One lesson to draw from is that those who leave the obedience of Allah will not rest until they take those who are on his obedience them. The hypprocrites here couldnt stop at retreating until they tried to convince the companions to retreat with them. Maybe to justify their own cowardice or maybe because misery loves company. Allah mentions in Saffat their admission , 'we misled you because we ourselves were misled '. So never let someone who ...
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