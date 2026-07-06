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الصافات
١٥٩
١٥٩:٣٧
سبحان الله عما يصفون ١٥٩
سُبْحَـٰنَ ٱللَّهِ عَمَّا يَصِفُونَ ١٥٩
سُبۡحَٰنَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَمَّا
يَصِفُونَ
١٥٩
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Tareq Abed
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٠:٣٧، ١٥٩:٣٧
These ayãt are very uplifting if you contemplate on the deeper meaning. If Allah SWT is telling us that He is exalted above what they ascribe to Him, except what is ascribed to Him by his chosen servants, then that means if you only ascribe to Allah SWT what He ascribes to Himself (as taught to us in the Quran and authentic Sunnah), then that is a sign that you are one of His chosen servants.
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Tareq Abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٩:٣٧-١٦٠
The beauty of what Allah says here is that if you are someone that attributes only good qualities to Allah you are among his chosen servants, as he exalted himself from what is attributed to him except by his chosen servants.
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