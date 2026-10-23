تفسير Ma'arif al-Qur'an: سورة الصافات، الآية 139

Commentary The last event described in this Sarah is that of Sayyidna Yunus (علیہ السلام) . This event, along with its details, has appeared towards the later part of Surah Yunus (please see Ma’ ariful-Qur’ an, English, Volume IV, pages 573-588). However, a few necessary comments about these particular verses are being given below. In the opening verse (139), it was said: وَإِنَّ يُونُسَ لَمِنَ الْمُرْسَلِينَ (And surely, Yunus (علیہ السلام) is from among the messengers). Was Sayyidna Yunus (علیہ السلام) ordained as a messenger much earlier than his encounter with the fish, or did it come to pass after that? This issue has been a subject of debate among some commentators and historians. Some of them think that he was made a messenger after this event. But, in view of the apparent order and style of the noble Qur'an, and from most Hadith narrations, it is more likely that he was invested with the mission of prophethood earlier. The event of the fish came later.