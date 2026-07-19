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الروم
٥٠
٥٠:٣٠
فانظر الى اثار رحمت الله كيف يحيي الارض بعد موتها ان ذالك لمحيي الموتى وهو على كل شيء قدير ٥٠
فَٱنظُرْ إِلَىٰٓ ءَاثَـٰرِ رَحْمَتِ ٱللَّهِ كَيْفَ يُحْىِ ٱلْأَرْضَ بَعْدَ مَوْتِهَآ ۚ إِنَّ ذَٰلِكَ لَمُحْىِ ٱلْمَوْتَىٰ ۖ وَهُوَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرٌۭ ٥٠
فَٱنظُرۡ
إِلَىٰٓ
ءَاثَٰرِ
رَحۡمَتِ
ٱللَّهِ
كَيۡفَ
يُحۡيِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
بَعۡدَ
مَوۡتِهَآۚ
إِنَّ
ذَٰلِكَ
لَمُحۡيِ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰۖ
وَهُوَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
٥٠
فانظر -أيها المشاهد- نظر تأمل وتدبر إلى آثار المطر في النبات والزروع والشجر، كيف يحيي به الله الأرض بعد موتها، فينبتها ويعشبها؟ إن الذي قَدَر على إحياء هذه الأرض لمحيي الموتى، وهو على كل شيء قدير لا يعجزه شيء.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٤٩:٣٠-٥٠
(من قبله): كرر للتأكيد، وليفيد سرعة تقلب قلوب الناس من القنوط إلى الاستبشار. ابن جزي:2/170.
السؤال: ما السر في مجيء (من قبل)، ثم مجيئها مرة أخرى: (من قبله) في الآية نفسها؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=30_49
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Mubairah Jan
تابع
قبل ٤ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ٥٠:٣٠
Bismillah!
“See then the impact of Allah’s mercy: how He gives life to the earth after its death! Surely That "same God" can raise the dead. For He is Most Capable of everything.”
Surah Ar-Rum, ayah 50.
Have you ever looked at yourself and wondered where that vibrant, bubbly person you used to be went? Sometimes, life hits in a way that leaves you feeling completely stuck. A phase comes along where it feels like something beautiful inside has w...
عرض المزيد
١٢
٠
Rayaan Shafi
تابع
قبل ٤٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥٠:٣٠، ١٠٧:٢١
Allah's mercy, which is abounding and unfathomable in every way, has as an effect on all levels of existence - from the micro to the macro, from seen to the unseen, from the balance of the entire cosmos to the social and human affairs.
Allah tells us to see how the effects of His mercy causes the earth to come to life after it has been barren and dead:
فَٱنظُرْ إِلَىٰٓ ءَاثَٰرِ رَحْمَتِ ٱللَّهِ كَيْفَ يُحْىِ ٱلْأَرْضَ بَعْدَ مَوْتِهَآ إِنَّ ...
عرض المزيد
٢٢
٨
Tumuuga Tamaami
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٥٠:٣٠
In the quiet fall of a single leaf
There’s a story of life’s greatest mystery
Oh how beautiful this is
In this I am reminded of the cycle of life
In this I see the transition from life to death
Naked trees stripped of all its leaves
The youthful spirit of nature is coming to an end
Bringing forth a period of cold slumber
Waiting for new life to begin………….
This might sound strange but sometimes even a random fallen leaf can be a means of re...
عرض المزيد
١٨
٨
Shukra Abayomi
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٥٠:٣٠
فَٱنظُرْ إِلَىٰٓ ءَاثَـٰرِ رَحْمَتِ ٱللَّهِ - look for the traces of the mercy of your lord.
Everything is ayaat (signs) of the presence of our Lord , His provision and His mercy if we only paused to contemplate..
'Indeed, within the heavens and earth are signs for the believers'(45:3)
Allah tells us in the Quran about the presence of signs, of His existence, of His greatness, of the end of time, of creation, of hell and Jannah : for those wh...
عرض المزيد
٣
١
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
تابع
قبل ٧ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٥٣:٣٩، ٥٠:٣٠
Giving life to the land’s vegetation after it having been nothing but lifeless soil and seeds is not only a point for us to reflect on God’s ability and power to raise us from the dead. God says that this action is a result of His *mercy,* leading us to make a connection here between His divine love and compassion, and a revival and potential for growth and transformation. As if to say, perhaps, that even when we feel that our souls are dead, our...
عرض المزيد
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١
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