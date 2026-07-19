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الروم
٤٩
٤٩:٣٠
وان كانوا من قبل ان ينزل عليهم من قبله لمبلسين ٤٩
وَإِن كَانُوا۟ مِن قَبْلِ أَن يُنَزَّلَ عَلَيْهِم مِّن قَبْلِهِۦ لَمُبْلِسِينَ ٤٩
وَإِن
كَانُواْ
مِن
قَبۡلِ
أَن
يُنَزَّلَ
عَلَيۡهِم
مِّن
قَبۡلِهِۦ
لَمُبۡلِسِينَ
٤٩
وإنْ كانوا من قبل نزول المطر لفي يأس وقنوط; بسبب احتباسه عنهم.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٤٩:٣٠-٥٠
(من قبله): كرر للتأكيد، وليفيد سرعة تقلب قلوب الناس من القنوط إلى الاستبشار. ابن جزي:2/170.
السؤال: ما السر في مجيء (من قبل)، ثم مجيئها مرة أخرى: (من قبله) في الآية نفسها؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=30_49
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Yousef Junior
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤٨:٣٠-٤٩
When I read the first ayah, I kind of glossed over it. Nice, rain.. but then I read the next ayah and the gears started turning.
So rain is known to describe blessings of Allah in various forms right? What was interesting to me is Allah describes how the rain comes to be in the first place. Because as humans we have trouble with something..
'How could I ever afford that?'
'Oh, I would never be able to achieve that.'
'That's too difficult for m...
عرض المزيد
١٤
٥
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤٨:٣٠-٤٩
The solution to your problem can come from something as inconspicuous and unexpected as the shapeless, colorless vapor that hangs suspended in the sky. It floats above, patiently awaiting Allah's command to form the cloud that gives life and relief to the panicking world below.
You might not be able to see it, and all of your calculations and predictions might not detect it, but your relief will come. And when it does, don't forget how desperat...
عرض المزيد
١٠
١
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
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