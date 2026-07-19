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الروم
٤١
٤١:٣٠
ظهر الفساد في البر والبحر بما كسبت ايدي الناس ليذيقهم بعض الذي عملوا لعلهم يرجعون ٤١
ظَهَرَ ٱلْفَسَادُ فِى ٱلْبَرِّ وَٱلْبَحْرِ بِمَا كَسَبَتْ أَيْدِى ٱلنَّاسِ لِيُذِيقَهُم بَعْضَ ٱلَّذِى عَمِلُوا۟ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَرْجِعُونَ ٤١
ظَهَرَ
ٱلۡفَسَادُ
فِي
ٱلۡبَرِّ
وَٱلۡبَحۡرِ
بِمَا
كَسَبَتۡ
أَيۡدِي
ٱلنَّاسِ
لِيُذِيقَهُم
بَعۡضَ
ٱلَّذِي
عَمِلُواْ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَرۡجِعُونَ
٤١
ظهر الفساد في البر والبحر، كالجدب وقلة الأمطار وكثرة الأمراض والأوبئة; وذلك بسبب المعاصي التي يقترفها البشر; ليصيبهم بعقوبة بعض أعمالهم التي عملوها في الدنيا; كي يتوبوا إلى الله -سبحانه- ويرجعوا عن المعاصي، فتصلح أحوالهم، وتستقيم أمورهم.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٤١:٣٠
فسبحان مَن أنعم ببلائه، وتفضل بعقوبته، وإلا فلو أذاقهم جميع ما كسبوا ما ترك على ظهرها من دابة. السعدي: 643.
السؤال: حتى في البلاء نعمة وفضل من الله -سبحانه وتعالى- فما وجه ذلك؟
فظهور الفساد في البر بالقحط، والفتن، وشبه ذلك، وظهور الفساد في البحر بالغرق، وقلة الصيد، وكساد التجارات، وشبه ذلك، وكل ذلك بسبب ما يفعله الناس من الكفر والعصيان. ابن جزي: 2/169.
السؤال: ما علامات ظهور الفساد؟ وما سببه؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ ...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Syaari Ab Rahman
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٩:٣٠، ٤١:٣٠، ٥:٣٠
JUZ 21
DON'T BE LIKE THE ROMANS
History teaches us that every civilisation has a rise
and has a fall.
History also tells us internal decay and external threats
cause empires to fall.
However, in Islam we are given a slightly different perspective.
The Romans was most powerful nation at one time but arrogance and heedlessness led to their downfall. Their strength was not based on the spiritual hold in Allah SWT. Their victories were not mete...
عرض المزيد
٩
٥
Abu Siraj
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٤١:٣٠
Being from Florida, and as I was reading about recent hurricane called 'Beryl,' the article stated, 'The Atlantic Ocean has been running a fever for the past year and a half. Sea surface temperatures across the ocean were the warmest on record for almost all of 2023 and continuing into 2024.'
Then the Aya in Al Rum hit me:
ظَهَرَ الْفَسَادُ فِي الْبَرِّ وَالْبَحْرِ بِمَا كَسَبَتْ
أَيْدِي النَّاسِ لِيُذِيقَهُم بَعْضَ الَّذِي عَمِلُوا لَعَلَّهُم...
عرض المزيد
٥
١
UmAyoub
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤١:٣٠
Why Does Fitna Happen?
Allah ﷻ says in Surah Ar Rum
ظَهَرَ ٱلۡفَسَادُ فِي ٱلۡبَرِّ وَٱلۡبَحۡرِ بِمَا كَسَبَتۡ أَيۡدِي ٱلنَّاسِ لِيُذِيقَهُم بَعۡضَ ٱلَّذِي عَمِلُواْ لَعَلَّهُمۡ يَرۡجِعُونَ
Corruption has spread on land and sea as a result of what people’s hands have done, so that Allah may cause them to taste ˹the consequences of˺ some of their deeds and perhaps they might return ˹to the Right Path˺.
[30:41]
Ibn Kathir mentioned two opinion...
عرض المزيد
٤
٠
J Yousef
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٧:٦٥، ٢١٦:٢، ٢٣:٥٩، ٤١:٣٠
تم النشر فى
The 99 Names of Allah
This Name of God Almighty, when realized, is beautiful and can do much to strengthen our hearts. Mu’min comes from the root a-m-n, which can mean to be secure, safe, free from fear and also to believe in. As human beings, we have weaknesses. We have fears. And as Imam Al-Ghazali, may God have mercy on him, explains, the biggest fear is eternal damnation, and nothing can protect us from that but the profession of faith in the unity of God. That is...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية