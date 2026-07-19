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الروم
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٣٠:٣٠
فاقم وجهك للدين حنيفا فطرت الله التي فطر الناس عليها لا تبديل لخلق الله ذالك الدين القيم ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يعلمون ٣٠
فَأَقِمْ وَجْهَكَ لِلدِّينِ حَنِيفًۭا ۚ فِطْرَتَ ٱللَّهِ ٱلَّتِى فَطَرَ ٱلنَّاسَ عَلَيْهَا ۚ لَا تَبْدِيلَ لِخَلْقِ ٱللَّهِ ۚ ذَٰلِكَ ٱلدِّينُ ٱلْقَيِّمُ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ ٱلنَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٣٠
فَأَقِمۡ
وَجۡهَكَ
لِلدِّينِ
حَنِيفٗاۚ
فِطۡرَتَ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلَّتِي
فَطَرَ
ٱلنَّاسَ
عَلَيۡهَاۚ
لَا
تَبۡدِيلَ
لِخَلۡقِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
ٱلدِّينُ
ٱلۡقَيِّمُ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٣٠
فأقم -أيها الرسول أنت ومن اتبعك- وجهك، واستمر على الدين الذي شرعه الله لك، وهو الإسلام الذي فطر الله الناس عليه، فبقاؤكم عليه، وتمسككم به، تمسك بفطرة الله من الإيمان بالله وحده، لا تبديل لخلق الله ودينه، فهو الطريق المستقيم الموصل إلى رضا الله رب العالمين وجنته، ولكن أكثر الناس لا يعلمون أن الذي أمرتك به -أيها الرسول- هو الدين الحق دون سواه.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٠:٣٠
وصف الإسلام بأنه فطرة الله معناه: أن أصل الاعتقاد فيه جار على مقتضى الفطرة العقلية، وأمَّا تشريعاته وتفاريعه فهي: إما أمور فطرية أيضًا؛ أي: جارية على وفق ما يدركه العقل ويشهد به، وإما أن تكون لصلاحه مما لا ينافِي فطرته. ابن عاشور:21/91.
السؤال: ما معنى وصف الإسلام بالفطرة؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=30_30
#وقفة_تدبرية
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Loai Ghoraba
تابع
قبل ٧ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٠:٩٠، ٨:٩١، ٣:٧٦، ٣٠:٣٠
قَالَ رَسُولَ اللَّهِ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ:
(الْبِرُّ مَا سَكَنَتْ إِلَيْهِ النَّفْسُ وَاطْمَأَنَّ إِلَيْهِ الْقَلْبُ ، وَالْإِثْمُ مَا لَمْ تَسْكُنْ إِلَيْهِ النَّفْسُ وَلَمْ يَطْمَئِنَّ إِلَيْهِ الْقَلْبُ ، وَإِنْ أَفْتَاكَ الْمُفْتُونَ) حديث صحيح
'البر حُسن الخُلق، والإثم ما حاك في نفسك وكرهت أن يطلع عليه الناس' رواه مسلم
هذا هو الضابط لمن سأل عن الضابط...
٣
٠
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
تابع
قبل ٣٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٠:٣٠
Bismillah
There is something deeply comforting about the idea that every human being begins life with a built-in alignment to Allah.
Before life complicates us, before society teaches us labels, fears, doubts, or distortions, Allah places in each heart a quiet, pure knowing that you belong to Me.
This is the fitrah.
It means my soul wasn’t born confused.
It wasn’t born broken.
It wasn’t born distant from Allah.
My original state was clarit...
عرض المزيد
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١٠
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٣٠:٣٠
Bismillah,
We are born on fitrah—on purity, on truth, on a natural inclination toward goodness, and in full submission to our Creator. It’s not something we earn; it’s the way Allah made us.
'So set your face firmly toward the religion, as a pure monotheist—this is the fitrah of Allah upon which He created mankind. There is no change in the creation of Allah...'(30:30)
But somewhere along the way, the pull of Dunya, ego, and desires begins to ...
عرض المزيد
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٦
Yomna Zahran
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٠:٣٠
just heard some reflection on the word 'qayyim' worth sharing. it's the religion stands in place. islam does not cope with every generation but otherwise we generations commit to it. islam does not modernize. islam does not adapt to new values. what's haram is always and forever haram, what's good is always and forever good. although its laws can be applicable in new ways, but its value does not change.
i used to wonder about the quran being vag...
عرض المزيد
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A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٠:٣٠، ١٧٢:٧، ٢٨:١٣
This is a famous quote that some attribute to Einstein:
'Everyone is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.'
This made me think about how everyone is actually a believer at their core (the fitra). But if they fight this fitra or lose sight of it, something will always seem amiss, and this disconnection will likely lead to despair and hopelessness.
Just like a ...
عرض المزيد
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