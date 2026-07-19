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الروم
٢
٢:٣٠
غلبت الروم ٢
غُلِبَتِ ٱلرُّومُ ٢
غُلِبَتِ
ٱلرُّومُ
٢
غَلَبت فارسُ الرومَ في أدنى أرض
«الشام»
إلى
«فارس»
، وسوف يَغْلِب الرومُ الفرسَ في مدة من الزمن، لا تزيد على عشر سنوات ولا تنقص عن ثلاث. لله سبحانه وتعالى الأمر كله قبل انتصار الروم وبعده، ويوم ينتصر الروم على الفرس يفرح المؤمنون بنصر الله للروم على الفرس. والله سبحانه وتعالى ينصر من يشاء، ويخذل من يشاء، وهو العزيز الذي لا يغالَب، الرحيم بمن شاء من خلقه. وقد تحقق ذلك فغَلَبَت الرومُ الفرسَ بعد سبع سنين، وفرح المسلمون بذلك; لكون الروم أهل كتاب وإن حرَّفوه.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Mohannad Hakeem
تابع
قبل ٢٠ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٠-٥
The Quran never taught us to be spectators.
The companions watched the two superpowers of the time, the Romans and the Persians, going back and forth in their wars.
Some were betting on who's going to win, before betting became impermissible,
There was some discussion on "picking sides", and it is obvious from some narrations that the companions favored the Romans, being people of the book.
This is one of the many proofs of prophethood and th...
عرض المزيد
٢١
٢
Amer Abbas
تابع
قبل ٧ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢:٣٠-٤، ٨٧:١٢، ١٣٩:٣-١٤١
This past decade has been tough for our ummah and humanity. Freedom movements that were crushed in the Middle East, Muslim persecution and oppression in China, Myanmar, Kashmir, and Africa, Anti-Muslim policies and islamophobia rampant in the West, bigoted and hawkish leaders in most of the world.
That said what we should be asking ourselves first and foremost is whether we are succeeding in this test? do we deserve to be empowered? Do we have d...
عرض المزيد
١٣
٠
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية