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الروم
١٩
١٩:٣٠
يخرج الحي من الميت ويخرج الميت من الحي ويحيي الارض بعد موتها وكذالك تخرجون ١٩
يُخْرِجُ ٱلْحَىَّ مِنَ ٱلْمَيِّتِ وَيُخْرِجُ ٱلْمَيِّتَ مِنَ ٱلْحَىِّ وَيُحْىِ ٱلْأَرْضَ بَعْدَ مَوْتِهَا ۚ وَكَذَٰلِكَ تُخْرَجُونَ ١٩
يُخۡرِجُ
ٱلۡحَيَّ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمَيِّتِ
وَيُخۡرِجُ
ٱلۡمَيِّتَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡحَيِّ
وَيُحۡيِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
بَعۡدَ
مَوۡتِهَاۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
تُخۡرَجُونَ
١٩
يخرج الله الحي من الميت كالإنسان من النطفة والطير من البيضة، ويخرج الميت من الحي، كالنطفة من الإنسان والبيضة من الطير. ويحيي الأرض بالنبات بعد يُبْسها وجفافها، ومثل هذا الإحياء تخرجون -أيها الناس- من قبوركم أحياء للحساب والجزاء.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٩:٣٠
يذكُر فيها خلقَه الأشياء وأَضدادها، ليدلَّ خَلقُه علَى كَمالِ قُدرته، فَمن ذلكَ إِخراج النبات من الحَبِّ والحَبِّ من النبات، والبَيضِ من الدَّجَاجِ والدَّجَاجِ من البَيضِ، والإنسانِ من النُّطفَةِ والنُّطفَةِ من الإِنسانِ، والمؤمِنِ من الكَافرِ والكَافرِ من المؤمن. ابن كثير:6/277.
السؤال: ما الذي يستفاد من إخبار الله عن خلقه الأشياء وأضدادها؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
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عرض المزيد
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A N
تابع
قبل ٢٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٩:٣٠
Over the weekend, while hiking in the forest with some friends, I came across a tree growing out of the stump of an old decaying tree.
I had never seen such a thing. But apparently, it's quite common and known as a "nurse stump". It was a beautiful reminder of Allah bringing the living from the dead, and a reminder of my own inevitable death and resurrection.
١١
٣
hafeez saba
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٩:٣٠، ٩٥:٦
While tending to my plants today, I made an unexpected discovery. Last year, my favorite money plant had withered away. Assuming it was gone, I placed aloe vera in its spot, giving space to new growth. Over time, I forgot about the money plant altogether. But today, as I was cleaning, I noticed a small seedling of the same money plant growing back, surrounded by aloe vera.
This moment struck me deeply. It reminded me that Allah not only restores...
عرض المزيد
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٧
Zimarina Sarwar
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٩:٣٠
'He brings the living out of the dead and brings the dead out of the living'
يُخۡرِجُ ٱلۡحَيَّ مِنَ ٱلۡمَيِّتِ وَيُخۡرِجُ ٱلۡمَيِّتَ مِنَ ٱلۡحَيِّ
(30:19)
The 'bringing/taking out' يُخۡرِجُ is a Form 4 verb- something in constant motion and dynamic. The living (ٱلۡحَيَّ) and dead (ٱلۡمَيِّتِ) are nouns left deliberately abstract. There is no further information/elaboration so we don't know if it's referring to living plants, creatures or an AI ...
عرض المزيد
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١
Razia Zahra
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٩:٣٠
In the Name of Allaah the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate,
I have always loved the countryside, it does not matter what country it is in. Watching the different colours of grass and fields is quite something. Some parts of the field will be green and sometimes some parts of the fields will be yellow. Or you take the same journey in one season and you find the field green sprouting with crops and greenery. Later in the year you will pass th...
عرض المزيد
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٥
Nadia
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٧:٣٠-١٩
The glorification of Allah mentioned here is described by the scholars of tafsir as a reference to Salah, as it is the best form of glorification. The times mentioned for this glorification further indicate that it is Salah that Allah is referring to. The Qur'an is like no other narrative, and while to laymen it may seem that these verses speak of entirely different things, there is always a logic behind the placement of each verse in Allah's Boo...
عرض المزيد
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