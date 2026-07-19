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الروم
١٧
١٧:٣٠
فسبحان الله حين تمسون وحين تصبحون ١٧
فَسُبْحَـٰنَ ٱللَّهِ حِينَ تُمْسُونَ وَحِينَ تُصْبِحُونَ ١٧
فَسُبۡحَٰنَ
ٱللَّهِ
حِينَ
تُمۡسُونَ
وَحِينَ
تُصۡبِحُونَ
١٧
فيا أيها المؤمنون سبِّحوا الله ونزِّهوه عن الشريك والصاحبة والولد، وَصِفوه بصفات الكمال بألسنتكم، وحقِّقوا ذلك بجوارحكم كلها حين تمسون، وحين تصبحون، ووقت العشي، ووقت الظهيرة. وله -سبحانه- الحمد والثناء في السموات والأرض وفي الليل والنهار.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Khadejah Mehmood
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥:٧٦، ١٧:٣٠
In the name of Allah , the Most Merciful ,the Especially Merciful.
Bird’s praise🕊:
Lately I’ve been pondering over a beautiful and serene phenomenon that brings me joy and gratitude and thought of sharing here.
Every morning as I wake up for fajr , I hear the birds chirping in my neighbourhood greeting me in their sweet symphony, one that I really enjoy , calming to ears and really heartfelt.
This reminds of of doing my morning azkar .
Simi...
عرض المزيد
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٢
Razia Zahra
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٧:٣٠
Bismillah Hirrahma Nirraheem.
Seize the morning.
If you seize the morning, you witness the day that changed into night, and the night how it becomes the day. Have you noticed the smile that spreads across your face? You understand the magnificence of Allah, and you understand that this day has become a chance.
You smile at the sound of birds chirping and you know that everything praises Allah. You witness tranquility, you witness opportunity. ...
عرض المزيد
١٥
٧
Nadia
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٧:٣٠-١٩
The glorification of Allah mentioned here is described by the scholars of tafsir as a reference to Salah, as it is the best form of glorification. The times mentioned for this glorification further indicate that it is Salah that Allah is referring to. The Qur'an is like no other narrative, and while to laymen it may seem that these verses speak of entirely different things, there is always a logic behind the placement of each verse in Allah's Boo...
عرض المزيد
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استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
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