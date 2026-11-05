تفسير Ma'arif al-Qur'an: سورة النساء، الآية 101

1. Sajdah or Sujud, a way of prostration specified by the Shari` ah of Islam as a part of Salah. Commentary The subject of Jihad and Hijrah were taken up in previous verses. Since travel is involved in Jihad and Hijrah under most conditions, the likelihood of confrontation with the enemy is strong and frequent while making such a trip. Therefore, special mention has been made in the verses cited above of some particular leaves and concessions in the performance of Sarah in due consideration of travel and its dangers.