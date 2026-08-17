The reference to ‘this town’ (Makkah) here is in relation to the first addressees of the Quran. However, indirectly, this verse reminds all mankind of the eternal reality that there is only one right way and that is to become worshippers of the one God. It is the duty of a preacher to address others, i.e. to give the call of Truth. In this call of the preacher, which has apparently no power behind it, the hearer has to see the might of God. Those who prove their ability to do this, will be of those who will be treated as deserving of the eternal blessing of God.