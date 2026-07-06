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النمل
٣٩
٣٩:٢٧
قال عفريت من الجن انا اتيك به قبل ان تقوم من مقامك واني عليه لقوي امين ٣٩
قَالَ عِفْرِيتٌۭ مِّنَ ٱلْجِنِّ أَنَا۠ ءَاتِيكَ بِهِۦ قَبْلَ أَن تَقُومَ مِن مَّقَامِكَ ۖ وَإِنِّى عَلَيْهِ لَقَوِىٌّ أَمِينٌۭ ٣٩
قَالَ
عِفۡرِيتٞ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡجِنِّ
أَنَا۠
ءَاتِيكَ
بِهِۦ
قَبۡلَ
أَن
تَقُومَ
مِن
مَّقَامِكَۖ
وَإِنِّي
عَلَيۡهِ
لَقَوِيٌّ
أَمِينٞ
٣٩
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
DrHaleema Anwar
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٩:٢٧، ٢٦:٢٨
Strong and trustworthy
Whenever I have been assigned a task, I should live up to these qualities. One being strength, it can be the strength of mind, problem-solving or physical strength. Along with that I should be honest and trusted. These both go hand in hand and this can be seen in any walk of life.
For example,
If I have to do a business and I hire a staff that is strong, that will be of no good. If they are only trustworthy, then the work...
عرض المزيد
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١
Salihu Abba
تابع
قبل ٢٦ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٨:٢٧-٤٠، ٢٦٩:٢، ١٩:٢٧، ١٢:٣١
Wisdom (ḥikmah) is a lofty bestowal from God, and the Qur’an is deliberate in singling out Luqmān for it. In Sūrah Luqmān, wisdom is immediately tied to gratitude, revealing that ḥikmah is the inner light that enables a person to recognize, appreciate, and properly use God’s blessings. Without wisdom, blessings may be possessed yet remain spiritually wasted.
This truth is echoed in the life of Prophet Sulaymān. In Sūrah al-Naml, upon hearing the...
عرض المزيد
٧
٠
A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٨:٢٧-٤٠
'But the one who had knowledge of the Scripture...'
These ayat remind me that knowledge of the Scripture is empowering.
The one without the knowledge of the Scripture boasts of his power: ''I can bring it to you before you rise from this council of yours. And I am quite strong and trustworthy for this ˹task˺.'' What he promises is quite impressive. However, the one with knowledge of the Scripture simply says: 'I can bring it to you in the bli...
عرض المزيد
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