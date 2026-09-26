تفسير Ma'arif al-Qur'an: سورة الواقعة، الآية 77

إِنَّهُ لَقُرْآنٌ كَرِيمٌ فِي كِتَابٍ مَّكْنُونٍ لَّا يَمَسُّهُ إِلَّا الْمُطَهَّرُونَ (It is surely the Noble Qur'an (recorded already) in a protected book [ i.e. the Preserved Tablet ] that is not touched except by the purified ones [ the angels ]....77-79) Verses [ 75-76] constituted oath and the current set of verses is the subject of the oath jawab-ul-qasam ]. The Qur'an is a noble and glorious Book. The verse refutes the assumption of the pagans that this Book has been forged by a human being or that [ God forbid!] it is a speech inspired by the devil.