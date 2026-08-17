نُودِيَ مِن شَاطِئِ الْوَادِ الْأَيْمَنِ فِي الْبُقْعَةِ الْمُبَارَكَةِ مِنَ الشَّجَرَةِ أَن يَا مُوسَىٰ إِنِّي أَنَا اللَّـهُ رَبُّ الْعَالَمِينَ He was called by a voice coming from a side of the right valley in the blessed ground, from the tree, saying" 0 Musa, I am Allah, the Lord of the worlds" - 28:30). This subject was also mentioned in Surahs Taha and An-Naml in the story of Musa (علیہ السلام) . In Surah Taha it is said إِنِّي أَنَا رَبُّكَ (it is Me your Lord - 20:12) and in Surah An-Naml نُودِيَ أَن بُورِكَ مَن فِي النَّارِ (So when he came to it, he was called: "Blessed is the one who is in the fire - 27:8), while in the present Surah (Al-Qasas) it appears as إِنِّي أَنَا اللَّـهُ رَبُّ الْعَالَمِينَ (I am Allah the Lord of the worlds - 28:30). Although the wordings are slightly different here, yet the meanings are almost the same. The incident is related in the words which suited to the situation being described. (کَذا قال الامام). The refulgence that Sayyidna Masa (علیہ السلام) had seen in the form of fire was only in the form of an example (mithali), because it is impossible for a worldly being to see the actual refulgence of Allah Ta` ala. Masa (علیہ السلام) is called لَن تَرَانِي (7:143) (You will never see Me) in respect of actual refulgence.
The place also becomes auspicious if righteous deeds are performed there
فِي الْبُقْعَةِ الْمُبَارَكَةِ (In the blessed ground - 28:30). The Holy Qur'an has termed the mount Tur as blessed ground. It is obvious that the reason of its being auspicious is the refulgence of Allah Ta` ala, which was manifested at that spot in the form of fire. It proves that if something virtuous happens at a place, that particular spot also turns auspicious.