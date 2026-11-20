God’s words are supported by sound arguments, that is why those who do not want to accept this truth cannot find any real counter arguments. They entertain baseless notions by which they make unsuccessful attempts to suppress the Truth. They counter solid arguments with false objections, so that serious matters may be lost in ridicule. The propaganda is aimed at discrediting the preacher in the eyes of the people. But they are oblivious of the fact that it is they themselves who are discredited in the eyes of God by such a campaign. Man has been endowed with the capacity to think, so that he should be able to distinguish between Truth and falsehood. But, when he uses his thinking capacity in the wrong direction, it becomes impossible for him to see a thing in its right perspective and to grasp its true significance. He becomes ‘eyeless’, though having eyes and ‘earless’, though having ears.