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الفاتحة
٢
٢:١
الحمد لله رب العالمين ٢
ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٢
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
رَبِّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٢
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Ali Ali
تابع
قبل أسبوعين
·
المراجع
آية ٢:١
Bismillah.
As my teacher reached for his water bottle and casually took a sip—likely without giving it a second thought—a thought suddenly crossed my mind.
How would I feel if I gave someone not only water, but their entire life and every blessing within it, only for them to take it without a word of thanks? Not even the slightest sign of gratitude.
Even when something is given purely for the sake of Allah, expressing thanks is basic good char...
عرض المزيد
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٢
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
تابع
قبل ٥ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٦:٢، ٢:١
Bismillah
For me, it feels like everything circles around two kalimāt:
“Alhamdulillāhi Rabbil-‘Ālamīn.”
All praise belongs to Allah, Lord of all worlds.
And:
“Innā lillāhi wa innā ilayhi rāji‘ūn.”
Surely we belong to Allah, and surely to Him we return.
One teaches me how to receive life.
The other teaches me how to release it.
One rises from gratitude when something beautiful reaches my hands.
The other steadies me when something slips away...
عرض المزيد
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٤
Sulaiman Selamat
تابع
قبل ٧ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ٢:١
A few months ago, I injured myself after a fall. Although the injury was only to my right thumb, I found it difficult to use my hand properly. Simple tasks became challenging—holding the kettle firmly to boil water each morning or doing basic washing and cleaning. At 64, with already weak knees, I even needed both hands to help me rise after prostrating myself in prayer. That fall also hurt my right ankle. While it wasn’t severe, it caused great ...
عرض المزيد
١٦
٤
Hina Hussain
تابع
قبل ٨ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ٢:١
Reflection on Surah Al-Fatihah — Ayah 1
الْحَمْدُ لِلّٰهِ رَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ
In my reflection, I think that this ayah establishes the concept of Tawheed (the Oneness of Allah). Allah says that all praise and gratitude belong to Him alone, which shows that Allah is One and has no partner in praise, authority, or worship. The word “Alhamd” comes first because Allah is making praise universal and drawing attention toward Hamd itself, which points ...
عرض المزيد
١٨
٥
Kaitlyn Elabdelaoui
تابع
قبل ١٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢:١
What happens inside your heart when you begin your day, or your prayer, with Alhamdulillah, not as a habit, but as a conscious decision to see your life through the lens of Allah’s favors?
Whenever I say Alhamdulillah throughout the day and during my prayers, it brings my heart a sense of ease. It's a constant reminder but who gave the ability to stand in prayer, and to breathe, and to wake up in the morning. No matter where I'm at in the worl...
عرض المزيد
٤٤
١١
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