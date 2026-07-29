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البقرة
٩٦
٩٦:٢
ولتجدنهم احرص الناس على حياة ومن الذين اشركوا يود احدهم لو يعمر الف سنة وما هو بمزحزحه من العذاب ان يعمر والله بصير بما يعملون ٩٦
وَلَتَجِدَنَّهُمْ أَحْرَصَ ٱلنَّاسِ عَلَىٰ حَيَوٰةٍۢ وَمِنَ ٱلَّذِينَ أَشْرَكُوا۟ ۚ يَوَدُّ أَحَدُهُمْ لَوْ يُعَمَّرُ أَلْفَ سَنَةٍۢ وَمَا هُوَ بِمُزَحْزِحِهِۦ مِنَ ٱلْعَذَابِ أَن يُعَمَّرَ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ بَصِيرٌۢ بِمَا يَعْمَلُونَ ٩٦
وَلَتَجِدَنَّهُمۡ
أَحۡرَصَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
عَلَىٰ
حَيَوٰةٖ
وَمِنَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
أَشۡرَكُواْۚ
يَوَدُّ
أَحَدُهُمۡ
لَوۡ
يُعَمَّرُ
أَلۡفَ
سَنَةٖ
وَمَا
هُوَ
بِمُزَحۡزِحِهِۦ
مِنَ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
أَن
يُعَمَّرَۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
بَصِيرُۢ
بِمَا
يَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٦
ولتعلمَنَّ -أيها الرسول- أن اليهود أشد الناس رغبة في طول الحياة أيًّا كانت هذه الحياة من الذلَّة والمهانة، بل تزيد رغبتهم في طول الحياة على رغبات المشركين. يتمنى اليهودي أن يعيش ألف سنة، ولا يُبْعده هذا العمر الطويل -إن حصل- من عذاب الله. والله تعالى لا يخفى عليه شيء من أعمالهم وسيجازيهم عليها بما يستحقون من العذاب.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٩٦:٢
ذمهم بتهالكهم على بقائهم في الدنيا على أي حالة كانت؛ علمًا منهم بأنها -ولو كانت أسوأ الأحوال- خير لهم مما بعد الموت. البقاعي: 1/202.
السؤال: ما سبب حرصهم على البقاء في الدنيا على أية حال؟
(وما هو بمزحزحه): مباعده. (من العذاب): من النار. (أن يعمر)؛ أي: طول عمره لا ينقذه. البغوي: 1/79.
السؤال: هل طول العمر منقذ للعبد من عذاب الله تعالى؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://a...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
mahnaz zia
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٩٦:٢
Why would you wish for death when you know about the sins you committed in this life, you wish to enjoy this life more and more let it consume you and delude you to the point that you don’t want to die. Those who love the dunya will never want to die.
٣
٠
Mohannad Hakeem
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٩٦:٢
Day 1 Juz 1
#AyahLookup
Answer
In a recent study, Americans were asked, 'If you could ask God only one question, and you knew He would give you an answer, what would you ask?' The most common question was, 'Why is there pain and suffering in the world?
This idea and question is commonly referred to as 'the Problem of Evil'. It is the root cause for many people, and unfortunately Muslims, to reject Islam and religion in general and fall into...
عرض المزيد
٢٢
٣
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٩٦:٢
The delaying of mentioning polytheists love for dunya after the Jews indicates the Jews are more covetous of life then those without religion and that is because the Jews who rejected Mohammad SAW believed in a hellfire and day of judgement while the mushriks do not, so the Jews had more to fear of what is to come due to their rejection of truth and their knowledge that they are guilty.
٤
٠
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٠ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ٩٤:٢-٩٦
The Weight of This World
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:94–96) through the Hadith
Reading these ayahs, it becomes difficult not to notice how tightly the heart clings to this world.
The Qur’an says:
﴿قُلْ إِن كَانَتْ لَكُمُ الدَّارُ الْآخِرَةُ عِندَ اللَّهِ خَالِصَةً مِّن دُونِ النَّاسِ فَتَمَنَّوُا الْمَوْتَ إِن كُنتُمْ صَادِقِينَ﴾
“Say: If the Home of the Hereafter with Allah is exclusively for you apart from all others, then wish for death, if you ...
عرض المزيد
٩
٢
sabah firdous
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٩٠:٢-٩٦
'They will be clinging to life more than Polytheists'
This is said about people who resented the prophets chosen by Allah.
' resenting Allah for granting His grace to whoever He wills of His servants!'
It reminds me of Iblees and Adam (peace be upon him).
Is the root of all evil, jealousy and resentment?
Just a few verses later Allah relieves us with
'.... Allah selects whoever He wills for His mercy. And Allah is the Lord of infinite bounty.' (...
عرض المزيد
١٣
٣
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