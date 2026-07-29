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البقرة
٩٢
٩٢:٢
۞ ولقد جاءكم موسى بالبينات ثم اتخذتم العجل من بعده وانتم ظالمون ٩٢
۞ وَلَقَدْ جَآءَكُم مُّوسَىٰ بِٱلْبَيِّنَـٰتِ ثُمَّ ٱتَّخَذْتُمُ ٱلْعِجْلَ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦ وَأَنتُمْ ظَـٰلِمُونَ ٩٢
۞ وَلَقَدۡ
جَآءَكُم
مُّوسَىٰ
بِٱلۡبَيِّنَٰتِ
ثُمَّ
ٱتَّخَذۡتُمُ
ٱلۡعِجۡلَ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
وَأَنتُمۡ
ظَٰلِمُونَ
٩٢
ولقد جاءكم نبي الله موسى بالمعجزات الواضحات الدالة على صدقه، كالطوفان والجراد والقُمَّل والضفادع، وغير ذلك مما ذكره الله في القرآن العظيم، ومع ذلك اتخذتم العجل معبودًا، بعد ذهاب موسى إلى ميقات ربه، وأنتم متجاوزون حدود الله.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٠ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ٩١:٢-٩٣
The Calf Within the Heart
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:91–93) through the Hadith
The ayahs move from rejection to the condition of the heart itself.
Not only refusing revelation,
but the heart becoming attached to what it cannot easily let go of.
The Qur’an says:
﴿وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ آمِنُوا بِمَا أَنزَلَ اللَّهُ قَالُوا نُؤْمِنُ بِمَا أُنزِلَ عَلَيْنَا﴾
“And when they are told, ‘Believe in what Allah has sent down,’ they say, ‘We believe only in ...
عرض المزيد
٩
٢
Angela Purely Muslimah
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٩٢:٢-٩٣
This Reflection is in 2 parts:
1. The Worship of the Calf: A Symbol of Worldly Attachments
In Surah Al-Baqarah (2:92-93), Allah tells us about Bani Israel:
'And indeed Moses came to you with clear proofs, yet you took the calf (for worship) after he left, and you were wrongdoers.'
Despite being given miracles and clear guidance, their love of the calf remained deeply rooted in their hearts, leading them to disobedience. The calf was not just ...
عرض المزيد
١١
٢
sabah firdous
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٩٠:٢-٩٦
'They will be clinging to life more than Polytheists'
This is said about people who resented the prophets chosen by Allah.
' resenting Allah for granting His grace to whoever He wills of His servants!'
It reminds me of Iblees and Adam (peace be upon him).
Is the root of all evil, jealousy and resentment?
Just a few verses later Allah relieves us with
'.... Allah selects whoever He wills for His mercy. And Allah is the Lord of infinite bounty.' (...
عرض المزيد
١٣
٣
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية