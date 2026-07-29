تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
اختر اللغة
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
البقرة
٨٦
٨٦:٢
اولايك الذين اشتروا الحياة الدنيا بالاخرة فلا يخفف عنهم العذاب ولا هم ينصرون ٨٦
أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱشْتَرَوُا۟ ٱلْحَيَوٰةَ ٱلدُّنْيَا بِٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ ۖ فَلَا يُخَفَّفُ عَنْهُمُ ٱلْعَذَابُ وَلَا هُمْ يُنصَرُونَ ٨٦
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱشۡتَرَوُاْ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةَ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِۖ
فَلَا
يُخَفَّفُ
عَنۡهُمُ
ٱلۡعَذَابُ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يُنصَرُونَ
٨٦
أولئك هم الذين آثروا الحياة الدنيا على الآخرة، فلا يخفف عنهم العذاب، وليس لهم ناصر ينصرهم مِن عذاب الله.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٨٦:٢
أخبر تعالى عن السبب الذي أوجب لهم الكفر ببعض الكتاب والإيمان ببعضه، فقال: (أولئك الذين اشتروا الحياة الدنيا بالآخرة). السعدي: 58.
السؤال: ما السبب الذي جعل بعض الناس يؤمنون ببعض الكتاب، ويكفرون ببعض؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_86
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Iraj Marjan
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٩:٣٥-٣٠، ٨٦:٢، ١٠:٦١، ١١١:٩
THE TRADE
We are all traders in the grand marketplace of life, where every moment counts, and every decision has a consequence. A Hadith of Prophet ﷺ mentions this trade as following
كُلُّ النَّاسِ يَغْدُو فَبايِعٌ نَفْسَهُ فَمُعْتِقُها، أوْ مُوبِقُها.
'All people go out in the morning, selling their souls, either freeing them (through their virtues) or destroying them (in sin).'
(صحيح مسلم)
This profound concept is also echoed in the Quran...
عرض المزيد
١٥
٧
Mustafa Zaib
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٨٦:٢
Reading this I realized that by doing sins that gave me worldly pleasures, I traded the real pleasures of the hereafter which are given because of the true belief, but because you have not seen them it is easy to forget about them and get what you can from this word may Allah Subhanwatala increase our taqwa
٦
٠
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٠ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ٨٥:٢-٨٦
In Part
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:85–86) through the Hadith
A contradiction appears in the ayah:
﴿أَفَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِبَعْضِ الْكِتَابِ وَتَكْفُرُونَ بِبَعْضٍ﴾
“Do you then believe in part of the Book and disbelieve in part?” (2:85)
Classical tafsir relates these ayahs to conflict among factions from Bani Israil.
They would fight and expel one another,
yet still try to free their captives afterward while following part of the Torah.
Not always t...
عرض المزيد
٧
٣
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٨٤:٢-٨٦
These verses are a very strong proof That belief requires action. That is because here the Jews were blamed by Allah for following some of the divine laws of their religion pertaining to combat and violating other laws based on their benefit. They obeyed the laws pertaining to freeing captives for ransom but violated the laws pertaining to fighting and expelling other Jews in war. The proof lies in the last verse where Allah called they're appli...
عرض المزيد
٣
٠
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية