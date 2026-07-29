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البقرة
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٨١:٢
بلى من كسب سيية واحاطت به خطييته فاولايك اصحاب النار هم فيها خالدون ٨١
بَلَىٰ مَن كَسَبَ سَيِّئَةًۭ وَأَحَـٰطَتْ بِهِۦ خَطِيٓـَٔتُهُۥ فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ أَصْحَـٰبُ ٱلنَّارِ ۖ هُمْ فِيهَا خَـٰلِدُونَ ٨١
بَلَىٰۚ
مَن
كَسَبَ
سَيِّئَةٗ
وَأَحَٰطَتۡ
بِهِۦ
خَطِيٓـَٔتُهُۥ
فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
أَصۡحَٰبُ
ٱلنَّارِۖ
هُمۡ
فِيهَا
خَٰلِدُونَ
٨١
فحُكْمُ الله ثابت:
أن من ارتكب الآثام حتى جَرَّته إلى الكفر، واستولت عليه ذنوبه مِن جميع جوانبه -وهذا لا يكون إلا فيمن أشرك بالله- فأولئك هم المشركون والكفار هم الذين يلازمون نار جهنم ملازمة دائمةً لا تنقطع.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٨١:٢
This ayah uses an interesting metaphor (isti'ara) by referring to the action that one's sins will do to the one who commits them as 'iHaTa', which means to encompass. This verb is usually used to refer to when an enemy army surrounds you from all sides.
So its almost as if Allah (SWT) is comparing your sins on the day of judgement (if you allow them to accumulate) to enemy soldiers that will surround you and carry you off into the Hellfire. Thi...
عرض المزيد
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٢
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٨١:٢
The evil mentioned here is shirk as we believe no sin will cause you to reside in hellfire permanently except for shirk and dying on it.
٠
٠
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٨٠:٢-٨٢
A Few Numbered Days
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:80–82) through the Hadith
After assumption and inherited certainty,
these ayahs turn toward another danger that feels deeply familiar:
﴿وَقَالُوا لَن تَمَسَّنَا النَّارُ إِلَّا أَيَّامًا مَّعْدُودَةً﴾
“And they said: ‘The Fire will never touch us except for a few numbered days.’” (2:80)
Classical tafsir relates these words to some from Bani Israil who believed that any punishment would only be tempor...
عرض المزيد
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٢
Talha Majeed
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٨١:٢-٨٢
I recently watched a Q&A video by Sh. Yasir Qadhi where someone asked,
'How is eternal punishment fair for a finite amount of sins?'
Many great points were brought up in his answer as always, such as the sentence given for a crime is not based on the length of the crime, but instead the severity, and what crime is bigger than associating partners with God?
Another explanation came to me that can be seen in these two Ayahs. After Allah mention...
عرض المزيد
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استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية