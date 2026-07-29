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البقرة
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٧٣:٢
فقلنا اضربوه ببعضها كذالك يحيي الله الموتى ويريكم اياته لعلكم تعقلون ٧٣
فَقُلْنَا ٱضْرِبُوهُ بِبَعْضِهَا ۚ كَذَٰلِكَ يُحْىِ ٱللَّهُ ٱلْمَوْتَىٰ وَيُرِيكُمْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَعْقِلُونَ ٧٣
فَقُلۡنَا
ٱضۡرِبُوهُ
بِبَعۡضِهَاۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
يُحۡيِ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
وَيُرِيكُمۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٧٣
فقلنا:
اضربوا القتيل بجزء من هذه البقرة المذبوحة، فإن الله سيبعثه حيًا، ويخبركم عن قاتله. فضربوه ببعضها فأحياه الله وأخبر بقاتله. كذلك يُحيي الله الموتى يوم القيامة، ويريكم -يا بني إسرائيل- معجزاته الدالة على كمال قدرته تعالى; لكي تتفكروا بعقولكم، فتمتنعوا عن معاصيه.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Huma A.
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٦٧:٢-٧٤
Surah Al-Baqarah Ayah 67-74
This Ayah teaches me to not ask many questions, it just complicates the order. Do as Allah has told you, without asking questions, without making it complicated
The nature of the question depends on the niyyah. Will the question bring me closer to Allah or take me away?
A question that is asked with pure intention of increasing knowledge and faith is a praiseworthy question. A question that is asked just to argue or ...
عرض المزيد
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٢
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٥٩:٢-٧٣
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
عرض المزيد
٩
٠
Khaleda Begum
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٦٨:٢-٧٣
Parenting tips from the story of cow
People of Bani Israel didn’t want to slaughter the cow. So they keep making excuses. But how Musa (as) approach them against each of their excuses teaches me a parenting lesson.
When we ask our kids to do something they don’t like, they keep making excuses and we loose our temper after one or two excuses and the moment we loose our cool, shaitan enters to the scene. The result is frustrating for parents, chil...
عرض المزيد
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استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية