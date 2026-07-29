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البقرة
٦٧
٦٧:٢
واذ قال موسى لقومه ان الله يامركم ان تذبحوا بقرة قالوا اتتخذنا هزوا قال اعوذ بالله ان اكون من الجاهلين ٦٧
وَإِذْ قَالَ مُوسَىٰ لِقَوْمِهِۦٓ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَأْمُرُكُمْ أَن تَذْبَحُوا۟ بَقَرَةًۭ ۖ قَالُوٓا۟ أَتَتَّخِذُنَا هُزُوًۭا ۖ قَالَ أَعُوذُ بِٱللَّهِ أَنْ أَكُونَ مِنَ ٱلْجَـٰهِلِينَ ٦٧
وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَأۡمُرُكُمۡ
أَن
تَذۡبَحُواْ
بَقَرَةٗۖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتَتَّخِذُنَا
هُزُوٗاۖ
قَالَ
أَعُوذُ
بِٱللَّهِ
أَنۡ
أَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٦٧
واذكروا -يا بني إسرائيل- جناية أسلافكم، وكثرة تعنتهم وجدالهم لموسى عليه الصلاة والسلام،
حين قال لهم:
إن الله يأمركم أن تذبحوا بقرة، فقالوا -مستكبرين-: أتجعلنا موضعًا للسخرية والاستخفاف؟
فردَّ عليهم موسى بقوله:
أستجير بالله أن أكون من المستهزئين.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٦٧:٢
قال الماوردي: "وإنَّما أُمروا -والله أعلم- بذبح بقرة دون غيرها؛ لأنها من جنس ما عبدوه من العجل؛ ليهون عندهم ما كان يرونه من تعظيمه، وليعلم بإجابتهم ما كان في نفوسهم من عبادته". القرطبي: 2/177
السؤال: ما الحكمة في أمر الله تعالى لهم بذبح بقرة؟
لأنه لا يليق بالعقلاء الأفاضل؛ فإنه أخص من المزح لأن في الهزؤ مزحًا مع استخفاف واحتقار للممزوح معه، على أن المزح لا يليق في المجامع العامة والخطابة، على أنه لا يليق بمقام الرسول؛ ولذا تبرأ منه موسى. ابن عا...
عرض المزيد
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٠
Talha Ghannam
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٦٧:٢
#FridayReflection
5: Lessons Shown
Video:
https://youtu.be/G-SQmuHaz_A
Podcast:
https://anchor.fm/quranclub
App: www.quranclub.org
---
When teaching, the most effective lessons aren’t spoken, they’re shown. The other day during our Quran Reflection class, I wanted to demonstrate this principle to my students.
'Today’s verse for reflection is verse 67, Surah Al-Baqarah. Allah says:'
وَإِذْ قَالَ مُوسَىٰ لِقَوْمِهِۦٓ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَأْمُر...
عرض المزيد
٨
٠
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٦٧:٢-٧١
Though They Almost Did Not
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:67–71) through the Hadith
The command in these verses begins with striking simplicity:
﴿إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَأْمُرُكُمْ أَن تَذْبَحُوا۟ بَقَرَةً﴾
“Indeed, Allah commands you to slaughter a cow.” — 2:67
But the simplicity does not remain.
The questions begin:
what kind of cow,
what age,
what color.
And with every question, the matter becomes narrower and more difficult.
According to the classical ...
عرض المزيد
٥
٢
Huma A.
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٦٧:٢-٧٤
Surah Al-Baqarah Ayah 67-74
This Ayah teaches me to not ask many questions, it just complicates the order. Do as Allah has told you, without asking questions, without making it complicated
The nature of the question depends on the niyyah. Will the question bring me closer to Allah or take me away?
A question that is asked with pure intention of increasing knowledge and faith is a praiseworthy question. A question that is asked just to argue or ...
عرض المزيد
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Marjan
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٠٢:٣٧، ٦٧:٢-٧١
2:67 Remember when Moses said to his people, ‘God commands you to sacrifice a cow,’ they said, ‘Are you making fun of us?’ He answered, ‘God forbid that I should be so ignorant.’
68 They said, ‘Call on your Lord for us, to show us what sort it should be.’ He answered, ‘God says the cow should be neither too old nor too young, but in between, so do as you are commanded.’
69 They said, ‘Call on your Lord for us, to show us what colour it should b...
عرض المزيد
٧
٢
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٥٩:٢-٧٣
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
عرض المزيد
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استكشف مجتمع التدبر
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