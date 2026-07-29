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البقرة
٦٦
٦٦:٢
فجعلناها نكالا لما بين يديها وما خلفها وموعظة للمتقين ٦٦
فَجَعَلْنَـٰهَا نَكَـٰلًۭا لِّمَا بَيْنَ يَدَيْهَا وَمَا خَلْفَهَا وَمَوْعِظَةًۭ لِّلْمُتَّقِينَ ٦٦
فَجَعَلۡنَٰهَا
نَكَٰلٗا
لِّمَا
بَيۡنَ
يَدَيۡهَا
وَمَا
خَلۡفَهَا
وَمَوۡعِظَةٗ
لِّلۡمُتَّقِينَ
٦٦
فجعلنا هذه القرية عبرة لمن بحضرتها من القرى، يبلغهم خبرها وما حلَّ بها، وعبرة لمن يعمل بعدها مثل تلك الذُّنوب، وجعلناها تذكرة للصالحين; ليعلموا أنهم على الحق، فيثبتوا عليه.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٦٦:٢
ولكنها لا تكون موعظة نافعة إلا للمتقين، وأمَّا من عداهم فلا ينتفعون بالآيات.السعدي:54.
السؤال: لماذا خُصَّت الموعظة بالمتقين؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_66
#وقفة_تدبرية
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٠
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٣:٧، ٦٥:٢-٦٦
Near the Boundary
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:65–2:66) through the Hadith
One detail from the longer Qur’anic account of the story keeps returning to me:
the fish appeared most visibly on the very day they were forbidden to catch them.
﴿وَيَوْمَ سَبْتِهِمْ شُرَّعًا﴾
“And on the day of their Sabbath, the fish came openly to them...” — 7:163
The command itself was clear.
The struggle emerged in the human desire to approach what had been forbidden.
...
عرض المزيد
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Nuzhath Fatima
تابع
قبل ٢١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٦٥:٢-٦٦
Upon contemplating the story of the people of Sabt, I found myself pondering how I would react in a similar situation. Would I succumb to temptation and catch the fish (first group), advise others against disobedience, (second group), or remain neutral and let them do what they want (third group) This narrative resonates with our everyday struggles, where we're often torn between adhering to our principles and yielding to enticing alternatives.
...
عرض المزيد
١٧
٢
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٥٩:٢-٧٣
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
عرض المزيد
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استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية