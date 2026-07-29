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البقرة
٦٥
٦٥:٢
ولقد علمتم الذين اعتدوا منكم في السبت فقلنا لهم كونوا قردة خاسيين ٦٥
وَلَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمُ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱعْتَدَوْا۟ مِنكُمْ فِى ٱلسَّبْتِ فَقُلْنَا لَهُمْ كُونُوا۟ قِرَدَةً خَـٰسِـِٔينَ ٦٥
وَلَقَدۡ
عَلِمۡتُمُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱعۡتَدَوۡاْ
مِنكُمۡ
فِي
ٱلسَّبۡتِ
فَقُلۡنَا
لَهُمۡ
كُونُواْ
قِرَدَةً
خَٰسِـِٔينَ
٦٥
ولقد علمتم -يا معشر اليهود- ما حلَّ من البأس بأسلافكم من أهل القرية التي عصت الله، فيما أخذه عليهم من تعظيم السبت، فاحتالوا لاصطياد السمك في يوم السبت، بوضع الشِّباك وحفر البِرَك، ثم اصطادوا السمك يوم الأحد حيلة إلى المحرم، فلما فعلوا ذلك، مسخهم الله قردة منبوذين.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٦٥:٢
وإنَّما جعل الاعتداء فيه مع أن الحفر في يوم الجمعة لأن أثره الذي ترتب عليه العصيان -وهو دخول الحيتان للحياض- يقع في يوم السبت.ابن عاشور: 1/544.
السؤال: لماذا جعل اعتداء اليهود في السبت مع أنهم حفروا يوم الجمعة؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_65
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
تابع
قبل ٤٦ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥:٣٣، ١٧٢:٧، ٦٣:٢، ٧:٣٣، ٨٣:٢، ١٣:٥، ٧٢:٣٣، ٦٥:٢، ١١١:٩، ٣٤:١٧، ٢١:٤
Bismillah
The Qur’an shows that the story of humanity is the story of covenants. Before time and history, Allah gathered every soul and asked: 'Am I not your Lord?' and we all replied: 'Yes, we bear witness' (7:172). That first covenant is written into our nature. Whether we remember it or not, we are bound to it.
From there, covenants continued through prophets and nations. Allah entrusted Banī Isrā’īl with pledge after pledge: 'Hold firmly ...
عرض المزيد
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١٠
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٦٥:٢
When they tried to make it look as though they followed the rules of sabbath but didnt, Allah SWT caused them to look like monkeys, which almost resemble humans but aren't . A punishment in line with the sin committed.
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٢
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٣:٧، ٦٥:٢-٦٦
Near the Boundary
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:65–2:66) through the Hadith
One detail from the longer Qur’anic account of the story keeps returning to me:
the fish appeared most visibly on the very day they were forbidden to catch them.
﴿وَيَوْمَ سَبْتِهِمْ شُرَّعًا﴾
“And on the day of their Sabbath, the fish came openly to them...” — 7:163
The command itself was clear.
The struggle emerged in the human desire to approach what had been forbidden.
...
عرض المزيد
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Nuzhath Fatima
تابع
قبل ٢١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٦٥:٢-٦٦
Upon contemplating the story of the people of Sabt, I found myself pondering how I would react in a similar situation. Would I succumb to temptation and catch the fish (first group), advise others against disobedience, (second group), or remain neutral and let them do what they want (third group) This narrative resonates with our everyday struggles, where we're often torn between adhering to our principles and yielding to enticing alternatives.
...
عرض المزيد
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٢
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٥٩:٢-٧٣
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
عرض المزيد
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