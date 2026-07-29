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البقرة
٥٤
٥٤:٢
واذ قال موسى لقومه يا قوم انكم ظلمتم انفسكم باتخاذكم العجل فتوبوا الى باريكم فاقتلوا انفسكم ذالكم خير لكم عند باريكم فتاب عليكم انه هو التواب الرحيم ٥٤
وَإِذْ قَالَ مُوسَىٰ لِقَوْمِهِۦ يَـٰقَوْمِ إِنَّكُمْ ظَلَمْتُمْ أَنفُسَكُم بِٱتِّخَاذِكُمُ ٱلْعِجْلَ فَتُوبُوٓا۟ إِلَىٰ بَارِئِكُمْ فَٱقْتُلُوٓا۟ أَنفُسَكُمْ ذَٰلِكُمْ خَيْرٌۭ لَّكُمْ عِندَ بَارِئِكُمْ فَتَابَ عَلَيْكُمْ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ هُوَ ٱلتَّوَّابُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ٥٤
وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦ
يَٰقَوۡمِ
إِنَّكُمۡ
ظَلَمۡتُمۡ
أَنفُسَكُم
بِٱتِّخَاذِكُمُ
ٱلۡعِجۡلَ
فَتُوبُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
بَارِئِكُمۡ
فَٱقۡتُلُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
ذَٰلِكُمۡ
خَيۡرٞ
لَّكُمۡ
عِندَ
بَارِئِكُمۡ
فَتَابَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٥٤
واذكروا نعمتنا عليكم حين قال موسى لقومه:
إنكم ظلمتم أنفسكم باتخاذكم العجل إلهًا،
فتوبوا إلى خالقكم:
بأن يَقْتل بعضكم بعضًا، وهذا خير لكم عند خالقكم من الخلود الأبدي في النار، فامتثلتم ذلك، فمنَّ الله عليكم بقَبول توبتكم. إنه تعالى هو التواب لمن تاب مِن عباده، الرحيم بهم.
تفاسير
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تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥٤:٢
الفعل الذي فعلوه فظلموا به أنفسهم هو ما أخبر الله عنهم من ارتدادهم باتخاذهم العجل ربًّا بعد فراق موسى إياهم. الطبري: 2/72.
السؤال: غياب العلماء والصالحين عن المجتمع مظنة انحرافه؛ وضّح ذلك.
جعلتم أنفسكم متذللة لمن لا يملك لها شيئًا ولمن هي أشرف منه، فهذا هو أسوأ الظلم؛ فإن المرء لا يصلح أن يتذلل ويتعبد لمثله، فكيف لمن دونه من حيوان! فكيف بما يشبه بالحيوان من جماد الذهب الذي هو من المعادن. البقاعي: 1/134.
السؤال: أسوأ الجهل الجهل بالربوبية؛ وضّح ذ...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Nadia L
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٥٤:٢، ٣٧:٢
I remember hearing once that when Allah uses a similar phrasing in a surah, especially in a long one like Al-Baqarah, He is trying to draw our attention to something. For the longest time I would read these two ayahs, specifically the last part- 'Surely He is the Accepter of Repentance, Most Merciful' and think to myself what could be the connection between these two? The Children of Israel (Bani Israel) made a grave mistake-shirk but Adam (as) d...
عرض المزيد
٢٨
٤
Eman Fatima
تابع
قبل ١١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٤٧:٢-٥٤
Today I watched the TV series for so long, from morning to Duhr time. I was feeling guilty, but I let the feeling go and was regretting it later that I had wasted my time and it's not going to work for me in akhirah, so....,i opened the Quran, and started reading from where I left [Surah Baqarah: 47]. Allah says, "O Bani Israel, remember My blessings on you," and I felt that Allah was saying this to me, "Eman, remember the blessings of your Lord...
عرض المزيد
٢٤
٤
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥٣:٢-٥٤
What Is Returned To
Reading Surah Al-Baqarah (2:53–54) through the Hadith
There are moments when you begin to feel the weight of what you know was not right—
when something from the past settles more heavily than before,
and you recognize it as your own.
And in such moments,
what does it mean to return?
وَإِذْ ءَاتَيْنَا مُوسَى ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ وَٱلْفُرْقَانَ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَهْتَدُونَ
“And [recall] when We gave Musa the Scripture and the criterion tha...
عرض المزيد
٢
٠
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٤٩:٢-٥٤
Bismillahi Rahmani Raheem
Going though these verses and reflecting on how many times the children of Israel had to be reminded of the favours of God upon them struck something in me. Why would we have these written and so detailed in the Qur'an if not to serve as a reminder and warning for us too. I applied this to my life and thought about all the things that God has done for me that I've forgotten,all the times He saved me,all the times He ga...
عرض المزيد
١٤
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