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البقرة
٤٤
٤٤:٢
۞ اتامرون الناس بالبر وتنسون انفسكم وانتم تتلون الكتاب افلا تعقلون ٤٤
۞ أَتَأْمُرُونَ ٱلنَّاسَ بِٱلْبِرِّ وَتَنسَوْنَ أَنفُسَكُمْ وَأَنتُمْ تَتْلُونَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ ۚ أَفَلَا تَعْقِلُونَ ٤٤
۞ أَتَأۡمُرُونَ
ٱلنَّاسَ
بِٱلۡبِرِّ
وَتَنسَوۡنَ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَتۡلُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٤٤
ما أقبح حالَكم وحالَ علمائكم حين تأمرون الناس بعمل الخيرات، وتتركون أنفسكم، فلا تأمرونها بالخير العظيم، وهو الإسلام، وأنتم تقرءون التوراة، التي فيها صفات محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم، ووجوب الإيمان به!! أفلا تستعملون عقولكم استعمالا صحيحًا؟
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٤٤:٢
وليس المراد: ذمهم على أمرهم بالبر مع تركهم له، بل على تركهم له؛ فإن الأمر بالمعروف معروف، وهو واجب على العالم، ولكن الواجب والأولى بالعالم أن يفعله مع أمرهم به ولا يتخلف عنهم... فكُلٌّ من الأمر بالمعروف وفعله واجب، لا يسقط أحدهما بترك الآخر. ابن كثير: 1/82.
السؤال: صاحب المعصية إذا رأى غيره يفعلها؛ هل يسكت عنه؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_44
...
عرض المزيد
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Zeba Firdous
تابع
قبل ٦ أيام
·
المراجع
آية ٤٤:٢
This is only my reflection:
The verse emphasizes the hypocrisy of preaching righteousness while engaging in immoral behavior.
It's time to ask ourselves as believers if we are in the same situation. Sometimes we are very good at giving everyone advice based on the Quran and the sayings of the Prophet (pbuh), but when it comes to ourselves, we either don't follow them or our words don't match our actions.
demonstrating the absurdity of knowing...
عرض المزيد
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Alimelech Velez
تابع
قبل ٢٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٤٤:٢
SubhanAllah how often do we give people advice and encourage them to do good while we ourselves are lacking. Especially to our own kids, we often expect so much of them but we don’t practice what we’re preaching to them.
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Amina Bilal
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٤٤:٢
Around 3.5 years ago, I gave a presentation on a short story written by Sheikh Saadi in my class,
and this ayah was mentioned in that story.
That was my first proper introduction to this ayah, and i remember i found my voice shaking while presenting it because something inside me was being moved.
And since then, it has been one of my favorite ayahs and the one that I never forget to try to act upon.
The ayah that keeps me humble
The ayah that d...
عرض المزيد
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Abigail Kauppila
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٤٤:٢
Allah سبحا نه و تعالى has put this Ayah in a part about Bani Israel. It is a total example for the believers to not fall into hypocrisy.
Hypocrisy is acting higher than you are. I used to strongly identify with the words 'Little Miss Perfect' because I tried my best in school and to impress everyone with my musical talents. I spent all my free time either at school, at work (sales associate at Gap Kids/Baby), or somewhere to practice the violin. ...
عرض المزيد
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Sameya Ali
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
سورة ٩٦ و آية ١٩:٥٨، ٤٤:٢
Importance of Education in Islam
Education is a privilege. It is for the well-being for our lives, the present and the future. It is the best way to learn how to read, write, listen and communicate with others. We become a refined person. It teaches us to think better and make sound decisions.
Statistics show teens and adults have 80% chance of living longer and healthier lives. With minimal education, one can only have low income jobs or skill...
عرض المزيد
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Omodara Jellilah Adediran
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤٤:٢
The funniest thing happened to me today, I was in an Uber and a little tired as I prepared for the ride home, the driver had the radio on and was gleefully singing along to the music from the radio. It is my usual style to nicely ask for the radio to be put off but he seemed so happy that I decided to let it slide while I tried to catch a nap while ignoring his adlibs and attempts to keep up with the musician..lol. The trip ended and I wanted to ...
عرض المزيد
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ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٤٤:٢-٤٦
What You Say, and What Finds Its Place
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:44–46) through the Hadith
There are moments when words come easily—
familiar, ready, already formed.
They are spoken, shared, even taught.
أَتَأْمُرُونَ ٱلنَّاسَ بِٱلْبِرِّ وَتَنسَوْنَ أَنفُسَكُمْ وَأَنتُمْ تَتْلُونَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ ۚ أَفَلَا تَعْقِلُونَ
“Do you command people to righteousness and forget yourselves while you recite the Scripture? Will you not understand?” (2:44)
The...
عرض المزيد
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Sarmad Bokhari
تابع
قبل ٧ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤٤:٢-٤٥
Usamah bin Zaid (ra) reported: the Messenger of Allah (sas) said, 'A man will be brought on the Day of Resurrection and will be cast into Hell; his intestines will pour forth and he will go round them as a donkey goes round a millstone. The inmates of Hell will gather round him and say: ‘What has happened to you? How are you here when you used to tell us to do goodand forbade us from doing evil?’ He will reply: ‘I was enjoining you to do good, bu...
عرض المزيد
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