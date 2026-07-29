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البقرة
٤٠
٤٠:٢
يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واوفوا بعهدي اوف بعهدكم واياي فارهبون ٤٠
يَـٰبَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَتِىَ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَنْعَمْتُ عَلَيْكُمْ وَأَوْفُوا۟ بِعَهْدِىٓ أُوفِ بِعَهْدِكُمْ وَإِيَّـٰىَ فَٱرْهَبُونِ ٤٠
يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتِيَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنۡعَمۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَأَوۡفُواْ
بِعَهۡدِيٓ
أُوفِ
بِعَهۡدِكُمۡ
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱرۡهَبُونِ
٤٠
يا ذرية يعقوب اذكروا نعمي الكثيرة عليكم، واشكروا لي،
وأتموا وصيتي لكم:
بأن تؤمنوا بكتبي ورسلي جميعًا، وتعملوا بشرائعي. فإن فعلتم ذلك أُتمم لكم ما وعدتكم به من الرحمة في الدنيا، والنجاة في الآخرة. وإيَّايَ -وحدي- فخافوني، واحذروا نقمتي إن نقضتم العهد، وكفرتم بي.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٤٠:٢
مُهَيِّجًا لهم بذكر أبيهم إسرائيل، وهو نبي الله يعقوب -عليه السلام-، وتقديره: يا بني العبد الصالح المطيع لله: كونوا مثل أبيكم في متابعة الحق، كما تقول: يا ابن الكريم: افعل كذا، يا ابن الشجاع: بارز الأبطال، يا ابن العالم: اطلب العلم، ونحو ذلك. ابن كثير: 1/79.
السؤال: لماذا نادى اليهودَ ناسبًا إياهم إلى أبيهم إسرائيل (يعقوب) -عليه السلام-؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https:/...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Jasser Auda
تابع
قبل ٥ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ٤٠:٢
"And fulfill My covenant so that I fulfill your covenant."
This part of the ayah indicates that Allah's covenants with them, such as preferring them over the worlds, the sacred land, and leadership over people, are all conditional upon their upholding the banner of the true religion, Islam, and fulfilling its requirements.
These covenants are not because of their lineage or ethnicity. Their claim to be "God's chosen people" was valid when the C...
عرض المزيد
٧
١
Razia Zahra
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٢:٢، ٤٠:٢، ١٩:٤
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Kind,
Safeguard Allah’s commands and He will safeguard you.
I remember when I was a teenager and I read the penguin translation of the Qur’an in English this ayah made me pause and reflect. I took the words quite literally and I understood that I don’t quite understand this ayah then. Today, I felt I understood this ayah differently.
I have just finished reading ‘The Legacy of the Prophet’ by...
عرض المزيد
٣١
٣
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٢:٥، ٤٠:٢
Some say the covenant mentioned in surah Baqarah to bani israel is the one mentioned in Surah Maeda. This is an example of explaining the quran through the quran.
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٠
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤٠:٢، ٢٨:١٩
Calling then by the name of their father Jacob AKA Israel PBUH is a way to remind them of the righteousness of their forefather in order to encourage them to obey His command the way you say to someone 'oh son of generous parents, give in charity '. The same approach was used to remind Maryam AS of her families righteousness when she was wrongfully accused.
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