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البقرة
٣٥
٣٥:٢
وقلنا يا ادم اسكن انت وزوجك الجنة وكلا منها رغدا حيث شيتما ولا تقربا هاذه الشجرة فتكونا من الظالمين ٣٥
وَقُلْنَا يَـٰٓـَٔادَمُ ٱسْكُنْ أَنتَ وَزَوْجُكَ ٱلْجَنَّةَ وَكُلَا مِنْهَا رَغَدًا حَيْثُ شِئْتُمَا وَلَا تَقْرَبَا هَـٰذِهِ ٱلشَّجَرَةَ فَتَكُونَا مِنَ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٣٥
وَقُلۡنَا
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
ٱسۡكُنۡ
أَنتَ
وَزَوۡجُكَ
ٱلۡجَنَّةَ
وَكُلَا
مِنۡهَا
رَغَدًا
حَيۡثُ
شِئۡتُمَا
وَلَا
تَقۡرَبَا
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلشَّجَرَةَ
فَتَكُونَا
مِنَ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٣٥
وقال الله:
يا آدم اسكن أنت وزوجك حواء الجنة، وتمتعا بثمارها تمتعًا هنيئًا واسعًا في أي مكان تشاءان فيها، ولا تقربا هذه الشجرة حتى لا تقعا في المعصية، فتصيرا من المتجاوزين أمر الله.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٥:٢
النهي عن القرب يقتضي النهي عن الأكل بطريق الأولى، وإنَّما نهى عن القرب؛ سدًّا للذريعة، فهذا أصل في سدّ الذرائع. ابن جزي: 1/62.
السؤال: ما الطريقة المثالية في الحذر من المعاصي؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_35
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Kulsum Maniar
تابع
قبل ٢٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٥:٢، ١٦٨:٢
Quick reflection:
#joy
Waves of happiness and sadness pass through the heart everyday. But there are moments when the sadness threatens to settle in and make a home there. Isn't that the case with everyone? We start thinking "Oh but look at this problem and that problem, why shouldn't I remain sad?"
But in one moment like that today I was reminded of this ayah and the only way to describe it is being refilled from a giant fountain of pur...
عرض المزيد
٤١
٤
Iraj Marjan
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
سورة ١١١ و آية ٣٥:٢
The First and the Last woman in Quran
The first woman of Quran has been mentioned in regard of her actions and so is the last woman.
the first woman is not disclosed by her name, nor the last woman
The first woman is described by the favors done to her by the most merciful
The last woman has been disclosed with the severe punishment she will have to endure in the next life.
The first woman was tempted then repented to her Lord
The last woman was...
عرض المزيد
١٥
٠
Aijaz Ansari
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٥:٢
The first thing that Allah created was the Pen - Al Qalam. He commanded the pen to write. The pen asked him 'What shall I write?' He commanded it: 'Write Qadr : all that has already happened and that will happen until eternity.' This happened 50,000 years before the creation of the Heavens and the Earth. [Ahmad Tirmidhi]
At this time in our history when Allah is warning Adam AS to stay away from the tree, He is fully aware of what is yet to hap...
عرض المزيد
١١
١٢
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٥:٢-٣٦، ٢٣:٧
Between Error and Return
Reading Al-Baqara (2:35-36) through the Hadith
There seems to be a quiet way in which mistakes appear.
Not always as something dramatic or sudden, but as a small shift —
a moment where a boundary is crossed almost without noticing,
and only afterwards does it begin to settle in.
وَقُلْنَا يَا آدَمُ اسْكُنْ أَنتَ وَزَوْجُكَ الْجَنَّةَ وَكُلَا مِنْهَا رَغَدًا حَيْثُ شِئْتُمَا وَلَا تَقْرَبَا هَٰذِهِ الشَّجَرَةَ فَتَكُو...
عرض المزيد
١٣
٢
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٣٥:٢-٣٧
﷽
We all have our weaknesses and temptations within us. It's a part of our human nature, a test that Allah (SWT) has placed within us. Sometimes, these desires align with the boundaries set by Allah, and there are permissible ways to fulfil them. But when these desires fall outside the hudud, the sacred boundaries set by Allah, there is no lawful way to fulfil them. The life of this world is restricted by the divine laws and boundaries establish...
عرض المزيد
٨
٠
R. Ebied
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٩:٢-٣٧
These verses spell out God's love for us. He created the earth, the seven heavens, brought forth our father Adam as a dignified human being, gifting him with knowledge, asked the angels to prostrate before him, told him to enjoy all of the blessings in heaven with his spouse except one tree, and when Satan deceived them , Allah taught Adam how to repent - He did not leave him alone or not forgive him.
To God belongs the greater example, just a...
عرض المزيد
١٢
٣
Dania Hijazi
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٣٥:٢-٣٧
Allah created the Earth for us, then created us and honored us by having the angels prostrate to a human. Allah then further bestows His favor on human beings by allowing Adam to live in paradise. From the beginning of our creation Allah has blessed humans with gift after gift, blessing after blessing. So what does Our Master want in return? Allah only gives Adam one simple command, a command that is only for Adam’s benefit not Allah’s. Such a si...
عرض المزيد
٢
١
Razia Zahra
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٥:٢-٣٧، ٨٢:٢٠
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Most Kind,
I was reading the following ayats today, and it occurred to me that Allah azza wa jal had warned Adam Alahis salaam not to approach the tree or else he will be a wrongdoer. Yet, Satan managed to deceive them. But, I told myself ‘notice how Allah azza wa jal’ inspired Adam Alahis salaam with words seeking sincere repentance.
I have seen many individuals feel an enormous amount of shame and ...
عرض المزيد
٣٢
٦
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