تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
اختر اللغة
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
البقرة
٣٠
٣٠:٢
واذ قال ربك للملايكة اني جاعل في الارض خليفة قالوا اتجعل فيها من يفسد فيها ويسفك الدماء ونحن نسبح بحمدك ونقدس لك قال اني اعلم ما لا تعلمون ٣٠
وَإِذْ قَالَ رَبُّكَ لِلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةِ إِنِّى جَاعِلٌۭ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ خَلِيفَةًۭ ۖ قَالُوٓا۟ أَتَجْعَلُ فِيهَا مَن يُفْسِدُ فِيهَا وَيَسْفِكُ ٱلدِّمَآءَ وَنَحْنُ نُسَبِّحُ بِحَمْدِكَ وَنُقَدِّسُ لَكَ ۖ قَالَ إِنِّىٓ أَعْلَمُ مَا لَا تَعْلَمُونَ ٣٠
وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
رَبُّكَ
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
إِنِّي
جَاعِلٞ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
خَلِيفَةٗۖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتَجۡعَلُ
فِيهَا
مَن
يُفۡسِدُ
فِيهَا
وَيَسۡفِكُ
ٱلدِّمَآءَ
وَنَحۡنُ
نُسَبِّحُ
بِحَمۡدِكَ
وَنُقَدِّسُ
لَكَۖ
قَالَ
إِنِّيٓ
أَعۡلَمُ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٣٠
واذكر -أيها الرسول-
للناس حين قال ربك للملائكة:
إني جاعل في الأرض قومًا يخلف بعضهم بعضًا لعمارتها.
قالت:
يا ربَّنا علِّمْنا وأَرْشِدْنا ما الحكمة في خلق هؤلاء، مع أنَّ من شأنهم الإفساد في الأرض واراقة الدماء ظلما وعدوانًا ونحن طوع أمرك، ننزِّهك التنزيه اللائق بحمدك وجلالك، ونمجِّدك بكل صفات الكمال والجلال؟
قال الله لهم:
إني أعلم ما لا تعلمون من المصلحة الراجحة في خلقهم.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٠:٢
هذه الآية أصل في نصب إمام وخليفة يُسمع له ويُطاع؛ لتجتمع به الكلمة، وتنفذ به أحكام الخليفة، ولا خلاف في وجوب ذلك بين الأمة ولا بين الأئمة. القرطبي: 1/395.
السؤال: بقاء الأمة بلا إمام ذنب يأثمون به لكثرة المفاسد؛ وضّح ذلك من الآية.
فهذان السببان اللذان ذكرتهما الملائكة هما اللذان كتب الله على بني إسرائيل القتل بهما. ابن تيمية: 1/192.
السؤال: ما السببان المؤديان إلى هلاك الأمم إذا انتشرا فيها؟
وقول الملائكة هذا ليس على وجه الاعتراض على الله، ولا ...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Wael Hamza
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٠:٢
كان المسلمون يعلمون قصة خلق آدم ومعركته مع إبليس من عدة مواطن في القرآن المكي ولكن مع هجرتهم إلى المدينة أعاد الله عليهم القصة في أوائل ما نزل على الرسول في المدينة وهي سورة البقرة ، فكيف تختلف قصة آدم في سورة البقرة عنها في السور المكية؟
أولاً: ذكر الله في البقرة الدور الذي خلق الله أدم من أجله وهو أن يكون خليفة في الأرض وذلك مما لم يذكره الله من قبل في القرآن المكي ، وذلك لأن المسلمين الآن بصدد إنشاء مجتمع بل أمة على عكس مكة حيث كانوا مجرد أف...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Saleem Malik
تابع
قبل ١٨ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٠:٢
For this week 1 reflection, the verse that really resonated with me was 2:30. In the world today there is a lot of pain and suffering caused by man and it is easy to fall into the trap of hopelessness, but when I hear this verse I am reminded that yes man has the capacities for great destruction and evil but also an even greater capacity for good and connection to Allah SWT, both of which can exist in each individual. The pain and suffering in th...
عرض المزيد
١٢
٢
Soulfull Mental Healfh
تابع
قبل ٢٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٠:٢
In order to be successful vicegerents/Khalifa of Allah, certain qualities are needed in order to fulfill this role upon Earth-
Taqwa / God Consciousness:
As without it, our actions will be misguided, especially when the main purpose of our creation is Ubudiyya.
Knowledge:
Because without knowing the importance of our role and what it entails, we will not be able to fulfill them. Our actions must be guided from the Quran and Sunnah
Here Allah ap...
عرض المزيد
٣
٠
Suleiman Hani
تابع
قبل ٢٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٠:٢
Leadership Begins With Trust
Allah introduces leadership as a trust placed on the human soul before any title, crowd, or institution exists. This verse reframes influence as accountability: even in the quiet corners of life, you are carrying a responsibility that shapes the world around you through your choices, character, and worship.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
https://youtu.be/RGOrTW1A8BI?si=wXSMnonr-TQOdk9v
٢٦
٣
Sirotum Daud
تابع
قبل ٢٥ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٠:٢، ٣٣:٣٦
Alhamdulillah. There's this one moment that I'll always be grateful to my mother for. I was less than ten at the time when my mother gave me some pocket money as we walked through a number of stalls. In one of them, I saw this box with a slip in the centre of it and asked her, "What's this for?"
She told it was a charity box, where you could put money into to help those in need who may not have enough food or clothes, or struggling with somethin...
عرض المزيد
١٨
٠
Justin Laureta
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٣٠:٢
Hello. I am new here and I have not entered a mosque and declared shahada, but I been reading and reflecting on the Quran for some time.
I can sense the immense knowledge and all encompassing truth that is spoken by Allah and the Prophet (peace be upon him) and so I have spent a lot of time reading, meditating on, and watching muslim teachings. Please forgive me if I say or do anything disrespectful or incorrect. I am still learning and wish to...
عرض المزيد
٣٦
٨
MunazzaH Jamal
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٣٠:٢
While studying related to the Adam AS creation story. My teacher asked me to think about this specific point.
When Adam AS was created and Allah SWT has presented him infront of angels and Iblees. Both reacted and asked questions. Why shaytan got the punishment and angels didn't?
The reaction of both the parties are different. Like in this Ayah Angels were really concerned and asked out of curiosity and confusion. While Iblees asked out of his ...
عرض المزيد
٩
٢
Salihu Abba
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٣٠:٢
Reflection Quran 2:30-39
Whenever we encounter a hardworking and enthusiastic person facing a worse situation than ours, we often wonder where their energy comes from. Then we are told that they come from a humble background where everyone in their family and community depends on them. Their energy stems from this responsibility. Each time they remember that they are the hope of their people, they become reinvigorated. With this understanding, e...
عرض المزيد
١٤
٣
Sherene Mansor
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٣٠:٢
Conversations in the Quran.
Allaah SWT uses this tool to draw us deeper into His Book. It is immensely entertaining and powerfully effective!
SubhanALLAAH
Here, i am privy to the conversation between the angels and Allah SWT. My lesson from this is that doing tasbih will help me avoid doing corruption.
Allaahu a’laam.
Ps jzk to the
#DivineBookClub
team, i am looking forward to more gems 💎
١٥
٢
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية