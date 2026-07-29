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البقرة
٢٧
٢٧:٢
الذين ينقضون عهد الله من بعد ميثاقه ويقطعون ما امر الله به ان يوصل ويفسدون في الارض اولايك هم الخاسرون ٢٧
ٱلَّذِينَ يَنقُضُونَ عَهْدَ ٱللَّهِ مِنۢ بَعْدِ مِيثَـٰقِهِۦ وَيَقْطَعُونَ مَآ أَمَرَ ٱللَّهُ بِهِۦٓ أَن يُوصَلَ وَيُفْسِدُونَ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ ۚ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْخَـٰسِرُونَ ٢٧
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَنقُضُونَ
عَهۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مِيثَٰقِهِۦ
وَيَقۡطَعُونَ
مَآ
أَمَرَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِهِۦٓ
أَن
يُوصَلَ
وَيُفۡسِدُونَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۚ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُمُ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرُونَ
٢٧
الذين ينكثون عهد الله الذي أخذه عليهم بالتوحيد والطاعة، وقد أكَّده بإرسال الرسل، وإنزال الكتب، ويخالفون دين الله كقطع الأرحام ونشر الفساد في الأرض، أولئك هم الخاسرون في الدنيا والآخرة.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٧:٢
Ayats 26-39
Allah tells us to reflect on our own lives as His sign. And His mercy and hope on us is evident when He says 'He is the One Who created everything in the earth for you. Then He turned towards the heaven, forming it into seven heavens'.
Then He informs us about the story of Adam AS since before his existence and this makes me realise how favorable Allah is about us and how dear we are to Him. He holds all the knowledge over everythin...
عرض المزيد
٢
٢
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥:٢-٢٧
A Promise, A Test, A Consequence
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:25-27) through the Hadith
There is a quiet sequence in these ayahs.
You are first shown where you are being led… (2:25 - a promise)
then how people respond along the way… (2:26 - a test)
and finally what that response becomes over time. (2:27 - a consequence)
It begins by opening something ahead of you — not fear this time, but promise:
وَبَشِّرِ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَ...
عرض المزيد
٤
٠
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٠:٢-٣٣، ٣٤:٢-٢٧
When reading this short passage we see the angels , whom Allah speaks to directly and are able to witness the world which is currently unseen to us , were not able to see the wisdom of Adams creation and inheritance of the earth when their assessment, which proved correct , is that his offsprings will cause corruption on earth and spill blood. Allah made it clear there is a greater wisdom in his creation than meets the eye that only the All knowi...
عرض المزيد
٥
٠
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية