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البقرة
٢٦١
٢٦١:٢
مثل الذين ينفقون اموالهم في سبيل الله كمثل حبة انبتت سبع سنابل في كل سنبلة ماية حبة والله يضاعف لمن يشاء والله واسع عليم ٢٦١
مَّثَلُ ٱلَّذِينَ يُنفِقُونَ أَمْوَٰلَهُمْ فِى سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ كَمَثَلِ حَبَّةٍ أَنۢبَتَتْ سَبْعَ سَنَابِلَ فِى كُلِّ سُنۢبُلَةٍۢ مِّا۟ئَةُ حَبَّةٍۢ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ يُضَـٰعِفُ لِمَن يَشَآءُ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ وَٰسِعٌ عَلِيمٌ ٢٦١
مَّثَلُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يُنفِقُونَ
أَمۡوَٰلَهُمۡ
فِي
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
كَمَثَلِ
حَبَّةٍ
أَنۢبَتَتۡ
سَبۡعَ
سَنَابِلَ
فِي
كُلِّ
سُنۢبُلَةٖ
مِّاْئَةُ
حَبَّةٖۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
يُضَٰعِفُ
لِمَن
يَشَآءُۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
وَٰسِعٌ
عَلِيمٌ
٢٦١
ومِن أعظم ما ينتفع به المؤمنون الإنفاقُ في سبيل الله. ومثل المؤمنين الذين ينفقون أموالهم في سبيل الله كمثل حبة زُرِعتْ في أرض طيبة، فإذا بها قد أخرجت ساقًا تشعب منها سبع شعب، لكل واحدة سنبلة، في كل سنبلة مائة حبة. والله يضاعف الأجر لمن يشاء، بحسب ما يقوم بقلب المنفق من الإيمان والإخلاص التام. وفضل الله واسع، وهو سبحانه عليم بمن يستحقه، مطلع على نيات عباده.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٦١:٢
بحسب حال المنفق وإخلاصه وصدقه، وبحسب حال النفقة وحِلِّها ونفعها ووقوعها موقعها. السعدي: 113.
السؤال: ما الأسباب التي تجعل أجر الحسنة يتضاعف؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_261
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Fariha Guncha
تابع
قبل ٢٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٦١:٢
FEAR OF MISSING OUT or FOMO is a new slang but the feeling has been there for decades.
This fear turns into anxiety in this month for most of us.
One week into Ramadan and I'm seeing women struggle with a painful question: 'I want to worship, but if I stop my work, who will do it?'
Valid concern but a change in lens can turn FOMO into contentment.
We know: "Actions are judged by intentions."
(Bukhari, Muslim)
If you're cooking, cleaning, caring...
عرض المزيد
١٠
٠
hafeez saba
تابع
قبل ٤٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٤:٧، ٢٦١:٢، ٩٩:٢٣-١٠٠
I came across a post about the death of a 27-year-old Muslim doctor from acute liver failure. Despite people arranging a liver and collecting around 400,000 dollars, her life could not be extended even for a moment.
May Allah grant her Maghfirah, make her grave a garden from Jannah, and give her family patience.
This tragic news carries lessons for all of us:
Life is more precious than wealth
No amount of money or medical arrangements could add...
عرض المزيد
٢٣
٢
Huma fahad Khan
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٣٩:٣٤، ٢٦١:٢
There was a time when I often pondered over the Quranic promise that 'whatever you give up for the sake of Allah, He will replace it with something better.' Although I recited such verses many times, I struggled to fully grasp their real-life application. But then, by Allah’s perfect planning, He allowed me to live through a powerful example myself.
We owned a large, valuable house. Eventually, due to family circumstances and inheritance distrib...
عرض المزيد
١٩
٤
Mahjabeen Ahmad
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٦١:٢
It is out of the generosity of Allah that He inspires, He facilitates and then He rewards us for something He inspired and facilitated in the first place.
١١
٣
hafeez saba
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٦١:٢، ٣١:٥، ٥٩:٦
The Profound Impact of Thoughtful Gestures and Life’s Lessons
Life is a continuous journey of learning and personal growth, where even the smallest actions can leave a lasting impression. I recall one of my colleagues who embodied this beautifully through her acts of sadaqah (charity). She always ensured her contributions were given with dignity and respect, carefully packing her donations to ensure the recipients never felt inferior. Her empath...
عرض المزيد
١٨
٢
Anthony Den Braven
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٦١:٢
The ayah captivates a measure espousing a belief in proselytizing through forms of knowledge imbued by the seed of the human mind. I could concatenate this parable, or God's resemblance of wisdom, with the Biblical story of the seeds; each selectively thrown in peculiar new environs, designated to adapt. The one in the thorns died, another shared the previous fate on a rock. One emerged triumphant, the one in fertile grass.
٢
١
Sherene Mansor
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٦١:٢
I failed math. Many times.
I should have come across this ayah back then so that i could tell my father that 1+1 does not equal 2. Yeeeaaaaah riiight…!!
My point is that the mathematical brain cannot process this ayat unless it is guided by Revelation.
The tenner that i gave to the public toilet cleaner
will forever be a debit. But the satisfaction i get watching her grateful face; the reward i hope to get from my Rabb can only come from my u...
عرض المزيد
٦
٠
Marina
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٧:٧٦-١١، ٢٦١:٢
Assalaaam alaykum, 😆
Give food despite their desire for it to the needy, the orphans and the captive. Saying to themselves, we feed you for the sake of Allah, looking neither rewards nor thanks from you. We fear from Allah the horrible distressful Day. - [76:8 to 10]
I was looking at these ayat and I was like thinking, Allah gave a guarantee here if you fear the Judgement Day and want ease on that Day, then give food to the needy, the orphans ...
عرض المزيد
٥
٤
Talha Ghannam
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٦١:٢
#FridayReminders
18: A Seed
Quran Reflections by Talha Ghannam
(I recommend you watch this one rather than read ☺️)
Video:
https://youtu.be/dpBbqvJsBVI
Podcast:
https://anchor.fm/quranclub
App: www.quranclub.org
Website: www.otpok.com
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مَّثَلُ الَّذِينَ يُنفِقُونَ أَمْوَالَهُمْ فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ كَمَثَلِ حَبَّةٍ أَنبَتَتْ سَبْعَ سَنَابِلَ فِي كُلِّ سُنبُلَةٍ مِّائَةُ حَبَّةٍ ۗ وَاللَّهُ يُضَاعِفُ لِمَن يَشَاءُ ۗ وَاللَّهُ وَاسِعٌ عَل...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية