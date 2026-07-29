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البقرة
٢٥٧
٢٥٧:٢
الله ولي الذين امنوا يخرجهم من الظلمات الى النور والذين كفروا اولياوهم الطاغوت يخرجونهم من النور الى الظلمات اولايك اصحاب النار هم فيها خالدون ٢٥٧
ٱللَّهُ وَلِىُّ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ يُخْرِجُهُم مِّنَ ٱلظُّلُمَـٰتِ إِلَى ٱلنُّورِ ۖ وَٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوٓا۟ أَوْلِيَآؤُهُمُ ٱلطَّـٰغُوتُ يُخْرِجُونَهُم مِّنَ ٱلنُّورِ إِلَى ٱلظُّلُمَـٰتِ ۗ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ أَصْحَـٰبُ ٱلنَّارِ ۖ هُمْ فِيهَا خَـٰلِدُونَ ٢٥٧
ٱللَّهُ
وَلِيُّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
يُخۡرِجُهُم
مِّنَ
ٱلظُّلُمَٰتِ
إِلَى
ٱلنُّورِۖ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُوٓاْ
أَوۡلِيَآؤُهُمُ
ٱلطَّٰغُوتُ
يُخۡرِجُونَهُم
مِّنَ
ٱلنُّورِ
إِلَى
ٱلظُّلُمَٰتِۗ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
أَصۡحَٰبُ
ٱلنَّارِۖ
هُمۡ
فِيهَا
خَٰلِدُونَ
٢٥٧
الله يتولى المؤمنين بنصره وتوفيقه وحفظه، يخرجهم من ظلمات الكفر، إلى نور الإيمان. والذين كفروا أنصارهم وأولياؤهم الأنداد والأوثان الذين يعبدونهم من دون الله، يُخرجونهم من نور الإيمان إلى ظلمات الكفر، أولئك أصحاب النار الملازمون لها، هم فيها باقون بقاء أبديًا لا يخرجون منها.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Safa Ahlam
تابع
قبل ٣٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥٧:٢
الله هو الولي
كثيرا ما نستخدم في المدرسة كلمة ولي الأمر حيث يكون هو المشرف على التلميذ بتوفير مستلزمات الدراسة ومتابعة حالة التلميذ الصحية والنفسية والسلوكية فيكون لديه جميع تقارير الخاصة به من أجل أن يكون تحصيله العلمي جيدا. ثم يختفي هذا المصطلح من قاموس هذا التلميذ عند سن الرشد وبصفة مطلقة في مرحلة الجامعة، لكن يبقى دور واحد للولي للفتاة حتى يتم تزويجها وبهذا تنتهي صفة الولاية للشخص المسؤول.
بتلخيص هذه المحطات تصورت لي ولاية الله علينا فه...
عرض المزيد
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٠
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥٧:٢
ناصرهم ومعينهم، وقيل: محبهم، وقيل: متولي أمورهم لا يكلهم إلى غيره، وقال الحسن: "وليُّ هدايتهم". البغوي: 1/273.
السؤال: كيف تكون ولاية الله تعالى للمؤمنين؟
وحَّد تعالى لفظ النور، وجمع الظلمات؛ لأن الحق واحد، والكفر أجناس كثيرة وكلها باطلة. ابن كثير: 1/295.
السؤال: لماذا وُحِّدَ لفظ (النور)، وجمع لفظ (الظلمات) في الآية؟
فأخرجهم من ظلمات الكفر والمعاصي والجهل إلى نور الإيمان والطاعة والعلم، وكان جزاؤهم على هذا أن سلَّمهم من ظلمات القبر والحشر والق...
عرض المزيد
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Fariha Guncha
تابع
قبل ٦ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥٧:٢
While doom-scrolling today, I came across something beautiful.
Archaeologists recently discovered a carved stone bearing the name of Umar ibn al-Khattab Rz
There was something chilling about it.
To witness a trace of someone who lived over fourteen centuries ago is a remarkable feeling.
A rock carved so long ago surviving until today is extraordinary in itself.
Yet what was carved upon it is what truly arrests the heart.
"Allah is the Pro...
عرض المزيد
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Iraj Marjan
تابع
قبل ٣٠ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥٧:٢
The truth of this āyah is neither abstract nor reserved for a select group of highly qualified believers. It carries a gentle, healing reassurance for every one of us. Whenever you notice a shift in your behavior, a moral elevation, or realize that something which once dominated your heart no longer holds the same power over you, know this: your Walī—your Guardian—has brought you out of a darkness.
To truly taste the sweetness of this āyah, we m...
عرض المزيد
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Anthony Den Braven
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥٧:٢
Saheeh International elucidation of the ayah's context is splendid to me. 'The light of truth is one, while the darknesses of disbelief, doubt and error are many' - there is a genuine indication of objective morality, which is one whole, unified and perpetual, despite being intricate to grasp. Contrariwise, the faces of malignance and pure evil are manifold. From the quarrels of Machiavellian visions cloaked by a seducing charm, a semblance of ad...
عرض المزيد
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خديخة
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥٧:٢
You know when you spend a lot of time with a friend, their presence starts to bring you comfort, the same way when you spend time with the Qur'an, it's meanings and it's words start affecting your heart, it starts bringing solace, it starts bringing joy
Recently i read an article from this sister who tells the story of a friend of hers who lost her husband and was pregnant with her 3rd child,
And at the Janazah, when she hugged her, despite the...
عرض المزيد
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٢
Abd Abdullah Mohammed
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥٧:٢
Assalam Alikom,
After reading and reaching the ending of the Quran specifically '604' still yet I feel so tireless to start afresh, I'm energized by the entire 'Surah' itself, trust me you won't feel lonely anymore when you'd willing to go through the Quran again.
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Parveen Ahmed
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥٧:٢
Bismillah.
In this world some may feel lonely despite being surrounded by loved ones. Some may be lonely because of circumstances. According to worldly standards all these people may look Successful. Still they feel empty inside. They are surrounded by layers of darkness and that’s making them utterly depressed and lonely. What are these layers of darkness? What ever that comes between you and the Creator it causes a layer of darkness.
In all ...
عرض المزيد
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Salah Sheikh
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥٧:٢
Reciting this after every prayer as I always do, but today I noticed how it is Allah who is the Walīy of the believers but the false gods - ٱلطَّٰغُوت - are not the allies of the disbelievers – rather it is reversed in their case. Allah is our Guardian and Ally because He is capable. Meanwhile, the false gods are not capable of helping anyone so the disbelievers must be the ones who initiate this futile allegiance. Thus, Al-Walīy brings us out o...
عرض المزيد
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Aaisha Shahany
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥٧:٢
Bismillah.
Each and every individual has its own circle of life filled with likes, hopes, passions, goals along with every other aspects such as career, family, entertainment and etc.
needless to say, we proceed with all of the things in mind until the death. We are heedless of ensuring or checking our selves whether we are in any place in the spectrum of darkness. The sad truth is we assume that we are in the 'light' and continue to be in there.
...
عرض المزيد
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