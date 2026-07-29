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البقرة
٢٥٦
٢٥٦:٢
لا اكراه في الدين قد تبين الرشد من الغي فمن يكفر بالطاغوت ويومن بالله فقد استمسك بالعروة الوثقى لا انفصام لها والله سميع عليم ٢٥٦
لَآ إِكْرَاهَ فِى ٱلدِّينِ ۖ قَد تَّبَيَّنَ ٱلرُّشْدُ مِنَ ٱلْغَىِّ ۚ فَمَن يَكْفُرْ بِٱلطَّـٰغُوتِ وَيُؤْمِنۢ بِٱللَّهِ فَقَدِ ٱسْتَمْسَكَ بِٱلْعُرْوَةِ ٱلْوُثْقَىٰ لَا ٱنفِصَامَ لَهَا ۗ وَٱللَّهُ سَمِيعٌ عَلِيمٌ ٢٥٦
لَآ
إِكۡرَاهَ
فِي
ٱلدِّينِۖ
قَد
تَّبَيَّنَ
ٱلرُّشۡدُ
مِنَ
ٱلۡغَيِّۚ
فَمَن
يَكۡفُرۡ
بِٱلطَّٰغُوتِ
وَيُؤۡمِنۢ
بِٱللَّهِ
فَقَدِ
ٱسۡتَمۡسَكَ
بِٱلۡعُرۡوَةِ
ٱلۡوُثۡقَىٰ
لَا
ٱنفِصَامَ
لَهَاۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
سَمِيعٌ
عَلِيمٌ
٢٥٦
لكمال هذا الدين واتضاح آياته لا يُحتاج إلى الإكراه عليه لمن تُقبل منهم الجزية، فالدلائل بينة يتضح بها الحق من الباطل، والهدى من الضلال. فَمَن يكفر بكل ما عُبِد من دون الله ويؤمن بالله، فقد ثبت واستقام على الطريقة المثلى، واستمسك من الدين بأقوى سبب لا انقطاع له. والله سميع لأقوال عباده، عليم بأفعالهم ونياتهم، وسيجازيهم على ذلك.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥٦:٢
لعدم الحاجة إلى الإكراه عليه؛ لأن الإكراه لا يكون إلا على أمر خَفيَّة أعلامه، غامضة آثاره، أو أمر في غاية الكراهة للنفوس، وأما هذا الدين القويم والصراط المستقيم فقد تبينت أعلامه للعقول، وظهرت طرقه، وتبين أمره، وعرف الرشد من الغي، فالموفق إذا نظر أدنى نظر إليه آثره واختاره، وأمَّا من كان سيئ القصد، فاسد الإرادة، خبيث النفس، يرى الحق فيختار عليه الباطل، ويبصر الحسن فيميل إلى القبيح؛ فهذا ليس لله حاجة في إكراهه على الدين؛ لعدم النتيجة والفائدة فيه، ...
عرض المزيد
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R. Ebied
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٢:٨-٤، ٢٥٦:٢، ١٢٦:٣، ٥٥:٤٠، ١٦٠:٣
You can’t break someone held by God,
You can’t beat someone strengthened by God,
You can’t destroy hope in the hearts of true believers,
because they trust the promise of God is truth,
because they believe the plan of God will transcend all other plans,
because they know the mercy of God encompasses everything,
because they await God’s Inevitable justice,
because they’re fuelled and inspired by God‘s words and love in their hearts,
so eve...
عرض المزيد
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R Gauhar
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥٦:٢
Allah says:
'Let there be no compulsion in religion, for the truth stands out clearly from falsehood.'
We all can tell night from day, right? The problem lies in the human's mindset. Some deny what they see, while others act upon it accordingly.
That's where the role of preachers come in. However no preacher - be it a scholar, teacher, parent etc - can impose an idea on anyone. As the saying goes; WE PRACTICE WHAT WE PREACH.
When we see someone ...
عرض المزيد
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Khaleda Islam
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥٦:٢، ١٤:٦٧
What purpose does the pain and struggles Allah refers to as 'tests, trials, and tribulation' serve?
I've read or heard somewhere that Allah's tests are for us to recognize who we are as true believers. Because Allah does not need to test us, he already knows who we are.
'Does He not know, Who created? And He is the All-subtle, the All-aware.' (67:14).
The tests are designed to help us develop intellectually and spiritually to determine where we ...
عرض المزيد
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Sherene Mansor
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥٦:٢
#QuranicMaxims
Have you been to a soccer match?
A teacher said that practising Islam is like being in a soccer match. Once you are in the field, you have to abide by all the rules of the game. But if you are just a spectator, you are free from it.
That analogy stuck in my head. I am a player in the field. I comply to the rules of the game. I encourage my teammates to abide by the same rules too, if we were to win the game. However, I have no ...
عرض المزيد
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٩
Khaleda Islam
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٠٨:٦، ١١:٢، ١١٣:٢، ٢٥٦:٢
'Let there be no compulsion in religion' Al-Baqara 2:256
This verse, I believe, can be applied to a variety of situations because it is not only limited to the original context. This is what this verse means to me.
1) According to this specific Quranic verse, people inherited 'freedom' / the right to choose 'right things in their lives' as one‘s human rights, regardless of race, language, ethnicity, sex, nationality, or any other position they ...
عرض المزيد
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Sarah Kabir
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥٦:٢
I feel like the focus of this ayah is العروة الوثقي, this is the goal of it all, of the deen, of the belief in Allah and denouncing the false gods/ idols. The 'firmest, unfailing hand-hold' is something that will not happen with compulsion; it is too strong of a force to be brought into existance with something as weak as compulsion, it is too high of a status to be reached by something as lowly as coercion, it is too valueable of a gem to be mai...
عرض المزيد
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Razia Zahra
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥٦:٢
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.
When I first read the Qur'an aged 20 in English, I would go over this ayah over and over again. This was the ayah I would use to speak to non-muslims 'Islam does not force you to accept Islam' and certainly Islam is not forced by the sword.
As I grew, in understanding and even more recently by contemplating the Qur'an with a group of companions or my sisters in Islam, I realised thro...
عرض المزيد
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DrHaleema Anwar
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥٦:٢، ٢٩:١٨
The independence of Islam from the need of people accepting it is so strongly declared in the verses (لَآ إِكْرَاهَ فِى ٱلدِّينِ).
This is a divine light. Light enlightens its surrounding. It is now our choice if we want to open our eyes and see reality or keep our eyes closed. In both cases, the light will always be their, separating right from wrong, the only one who is in loss is the one who refuses to accept His message.
In Surah Kahf He ...
عرض المزيد
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J Yousef
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١:٤٩، ١٧:٨، ١٢٧:٢، ٢٥٦:٢
تم النشر فى
The 99 Names of Allah
Ibn Al-Qayyim, may God have mercy on him, says that God Almighty is all-Hearing such that He hears all of the prayers to Him in all languages, and listening to one person does not distract Him from listening to another. When you talk to God Almighty, it is a one-on-one even if you are in a crowded room full of people. You are the focus of His attention. Do not ever belittle yourself to think that God Almighty would not listen to you. Imam Al-Ghaz...
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