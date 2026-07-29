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البقرة
٢٥١
٢٥١:٢
فهزموهم باذن الله وقتل داوود جالوت واتاه الله الملك والحكمة وعلمه مما يشاء ولولا دفع الله الناس بعضهم ببعض لفسدت الارض ولاكن الله ذو فضل على العالمين ٢٥١
فَهَزَمُوهُم بِإِذْنِ ٱللَّهِ وَقَتَلَ دَاوُۥدُ جَالُوتَ وَءَاتَىٰهُ ٱللَّهُ ٱلْمُلْكَ وَٱلْحِكْمَةَ وَعَلَّمَهُۥ مِمَّا يَشَآءُ ۗ وَلَوْلَا دَفْعُ ٱللَّهِ ٱلنَّاسَ بَعْضَهُم بِبَعْضٍۢ لَّفَسَدَتِ ٱلْأَرْضُ وَلَـٰكِنَّ ٱللَّهَ ذُو فَضْلٍ عَلَى ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٢٥١
فَهَزَمُوهُم
بِإِذۡنِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَقَتَلَ
دَاوُۥدُ
جَالُوتَ
وَءَاتَىٰهُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمُلۡكَ
وَٱلۡحِكۡمَةَ
وَعَلَّمَهُۥ
مِمَّا
يَشَآءُۗ
وَلَوۡلَا
دَفۡعُ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلنَّاسَ
بَعۡضَهُم
بِبَعۡضٖ
لَّفَسَدَتِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضُ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
ذُو
فَضۡلٍ
عَلَى
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٢٥١
فهزموهم بإذن الله، وقتل داود -عليه السلام- جالوتَ قائدَ الجبابرة، وأعطى الله عز وجل داود بعد ذلك الملك والنبوة في بني إسرائيل، وعَلَّمه مما يشاء من العلوم. ولولا أن يدفع الله ببعض الناس -وهم أهل الطاعة له والإيمان به- بعضًا، وهم أهل المعصية لله والشرك به، لفسدت الأرض بغلبة الكفر، وتمكُّن الطغيان، وأهل المعاصي، ولكن الله ذو فضل على المخلوقين جميعًا.
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Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥١:٢
على العاقل المعتقد جهله بالعواقب وشمول قدرة ربه أن لا يثق بنفسه في شيء من الأشياء، ولا يزال يصفها بالعجز وإن ادعت خلاف ذلك، ويتبرأ من حوله وقوته إلى حول مولاه وقوته؛ ولا ينفك يسأله العفو والعافية. البقاعي: 1/483.
السؤال: ما الثقة المحمودة وما الثقة المذمومة؟
تنبيه على فضيلة الملك، وأنه لولاه ما استتب أمر العالم؛ ولهذا قيل: الدين والمُلك توأمان؛ ففي ارتفاع أحدهما ارتفاع الآخر؛ لأن الدين أس والملك حارس، وما لا أس له فمهدوم، وما لا حارس له فضائع. ا...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Syeda Bokhari
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥١:٢
#DivineBookClub
#Week
4
#AlBaqarah
251
The 'Mulk' and 'Hikmat'
Sovereignity or rule or authority requires wisdom. How can one manage if wisdom is not there. It's very easy to understand the concept. What intrigued me is the harf ataf in between. The 'and'. What use is Wisdom if it doesn't HV a territory to play upon! What use is a wise man sitting in a cave. For every quality that Allah bestows upon us, it's the manifestation of that quality whi...
عرض المزيد
٧
٥
Hisham Abdallah
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥١:٢، ٤٠:٢٢
Can't stop reflecting on these two verses, especially in light of the recent midterm elections. The first Ayah (2:251) makes a general statement that without competition for power the land would be corrupted. The second (22:40) outlines one of the areas of life that is very sensitive to tyranny; that is religious freedom.
So even though one may not fully like or align with either/any of the alternatives, having such alternatives, per se, is a gre...
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٢
٠
Hisham Abdallah
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥١:٢
On the law of 'Tadaafu'' or counterbalance of power:
I do not particularly like the Democratic Party (in its current form), but I wholeheartedly and utterly dread the prospect of where the USA would end if it continues to be ruled by the GOP!
That means that I will do whatever I can (i.e. vote and encourage others to vote!) in order to see a shift of power in the midterm and in 2020 towards the Democrats.
Why? Essentially because I believe in t...
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٤
٠
Sirotum Daud
تابع
قبل ١٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٤:٣٢، ٢٤٦:٢-٢٥١
There's this form of unity that can only come from Allah. In a way, we're talking about having patience with those who seek His face, with those who find refuge, certainty in His Words as you do. That's an environment right there, a people ready and waiting for something near,
{ And We made from among them leaders guiding by Our command when they were patient and they were certain of Our signs. } (Qur'an, 32:24)
Do you remember the story of Ta...
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٢
A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٤٩:٢-٢٥١
'The islamophobia industry has access to millions, if not billions of dollars to push bigotry and fear in civil society'
I read these words in an article recently and they reminded me of the ayahs in Surah Al-Bakarah that tell the story of Saul's army, the river, David (a) and Goliath.
When we read about how large, how organized, and how well-funded those who wish to destroy Islam are, it can bring about despair. We begin to think about the we...
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١٧
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